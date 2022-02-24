ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Rangers & Celtic LIVE: Bodo clash NOW, Dortmund build-up, Ange rings changes, Gers win would be ‘biggest ever’

By Craig Mahood
 1 day ago
WE are counting down to kick off tonight as Rangers and Celtic aim to reach the next stage in their European ambitions.

The Hoops opened up a three point gap at the top of the Premiership following a Sunday full of action and drama in Scotland’s top flight.

But attentions are now on Borussia Dortmund and Bodo/Glimt and the battle to secure safe passage to the next round of the Europa Conference and Europa League.

Rangers sent a big message out last week in Germany by dumping the Bundesliga outfit 4-2 in their own backyard ahead of the Ibrox return while Ange Postecolgou’s team have it all to do in Norway as they trail 3-1 from their Parkhead meeting last Thursday.

Keep up to speed with ALL the latest news and gossip from both halves of the Old Firm in our live blog…

Who are Sally Kellerman’s children?

SALLY Kellerman was an American actress and singer for over 60 years. Kellerman is most known for her role as Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the hit film M*A*S*H. Kellerman had three children, Claire, Hannah, and Jack. All of Kellerman's children are adopted. Claire Kellerman. Claire is Kellerman's niece.
