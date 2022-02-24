ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

AP-Sportlight-Week Ahead

By The Associated Press
The State-Journal
 1 day ago

1919 — Newsy Lalonde of the Montreal Canadiens sets a Stanley Cup Playoff record by scoring five goals in a 6-3 win against the visiting Ottawa Senators. The record is matched four times. 1934 — Primo Carnera retains his world heavyweight title with a unanimous 15-round decision over...

NewsTimes

Price for court-storming after UConn men’s basketball win? A $5,000 fine from the Big East

The play that set the tone for an evening that would end with a $5,000 on-court party Tuesday at the XL Center was called specifically to take the environment to new heights. On the UConn men’s basketball team’s first possession against Villanova, R.J. Cole threw a lob to Andre Jackson for an emphatic dunk. The crowd was full throttle with energy that would sustain, even increase, over the chaotic next two hours of the Huskies’ 71-69 victory.
HARTFORD, CT
WVNews

This Week in Mountaineer Sports

Feb. 28, 2014 – In Randy Mazey’s second season (28-26; 9-14 Big 12) as West Virginia’s head baseball coach, the Mountaineers defeated Duke (3-1) in a tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Junior left-handed pitcher Harrison Musgrave retired the first 20 batters he faced, with 12 strikeouts in eight shutout innings.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson given more bad news by Tiger Woods in torrid week

Phil Mickelson once thanked "all the crazies" before claiming he'd won the PGA Tour's player impact program. But apparently it was Tiger Woods who has scooped it, according to one reporter. If this is indeed true, it caps an interesting few weeks in Mickelson's career. Comments he made about the...
GOLF
The Spun

NASCAR Makes Daytona 500 Punishment Ruling: Fans React

Following Sunday’s Daytona 500, some NASCAR fans were calling for two teams to be punished for their wheel changes. Both RFK Racing and Team Penske had made modifications to their wheels for Sunday’s iconic Daytona 500 race. However, NASCAR will not be punishing the two racing teams. “NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Bronny James Has Landed A Major Endorsement Deal

Bronny James may not be a pro just yet, but he’s already landed a major endorsement deal. The son of NBA great LeBron James has struck a deal with PSD underwear and plans to released a signature collection in 2022. “It’s official! Who’s ready for @bronny collection! Welcome to...
NBA
The Spun

Isiah Thomas Names Most ‘Dominant’ Player He’s Ever Seen

Isiah Thomas’ feud with Michael Jordan is clearly still alive and well. On Thursday, the NBA legend said on ESPN’s First Take that LeBron James is the most “dominant” player he’s ever seen. It’s pretty rare when older NBA legends have such high praise for...
NBA
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: Global

From Ukrainian Army soldiers gathering to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin and world leaders discuss averting a war between Russia and Ukraine, to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, catching a touchdown against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game after Mary J. Blige performed at halftime in Inglewood, Calif., to truck drivers and others protesting COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
INGLEWOOD, CA
On3.com

3-star linebacker Josiah Trotter releases top 5 schools list

Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s linebacker Josiah Trotter is down to five schools, he announced on Friday. Trotter is the No. 367 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 36 linebacker and the No. 9 junior prospect in Pennsylvania.
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Another Major Visit Next Month

As we inch closer and closer to his highly-anticipated college decision, each visit means more and more for five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning. According to recent reports from Inside Texas, Manning is expected to make his third visit to Austin to meet with Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas program on March 24.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS New York

Dach gets tiebreaking goal as Blackhawks beat Devils

CHICAGO — Kirby Dach snapped a tie in the third period and Patrick Kane had three goals and an assist, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the New Jersey Devils 8-5 on Friday night.Brandon Hagel also scored three times for Chicago, which had dropped three in a row and seven of nine overall. Alex DeBrincat and Seth Jones each had three assists, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves in his return from a right hand injury that had kept him out since Jan. 22.Jesper Bratt scored twice for New Jersey for the second straight game. Jack Hughes and Jonas Siegenthaler each had...
NHL

