Accidents

Managers of site of huge Telford fire spared jail after allowing waste to 'get out of control'

By Dominic Robertson
Shropshire Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe former managers of a waste site which was engulfed in one of the county's biggest-ever fires have been spared jail. More than 50,000 tonnes of waste burned at the Greenway Polymers site in Ketley, Telford, for a month, starting in April last year. The blaze closed the M54...

www.shropshirestar.com

