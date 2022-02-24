ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Crews bring Lockwood house fire under control

By Paul Hamby
Billings Gazette
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA structure fire destroyed a Lockwood home early Thursday morning, prompting a response from Lockwood and Billings firefighters. Working in frigid temperatures, crews managed to bring the fire under...

billingsgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Russian forces launch missile strikes on Ukrainian cities; president defiant

KYIV, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russian forces launched coordinated missile and artillery attacks on Ukrainian cities on Saturday including the capital, Kyiv, where gunfire erupted near government buildings in the city centre, military officials and a Reuters witness said. Ukrainian authorities have urged citizens to help defend Kyiv from advancing...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Sanctions swing toward Putin himself as Ukraine anger grows

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is the latest target of international sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, with the United States, Canada and European allies all announcing they are adding direct measures against him and his foreign minister. With Russian forces on the outskirts of Ukraine’s...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lockwood, MT
Billings, MT
Crime & Safety
Billings, MT
Accidents
Montana State
Montana Accidents
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Lockwood, MT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Structure Fire#Accident#The Gazette#Billings Fire Department#Bfd#American Medical
Reuters

U.S. House panel expands probe of Trump's handling of documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating former President Donald Trump's removal of classified documents from the White House has expanded its probe of the Republican's handling of records, according to a letter made public on Friday. Representative Carolyn Maloney, the Democratic chair of the House Oversight...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy