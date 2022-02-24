Freezing drizzle, mist clear out after causing issues on elevated roadways across Austin

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Scattered areas of freezing drizzle and mist continued to cause issues across the Austin area Thursday morning into the early afternoon, snarling roadways - particularly on the area's elevated roadways and overpasses.

The Winter Weather Advisory for the Austin metro has been allowed to expire...

Scattered drizzle and mist has generally come to an end across the area, with temperatures continuing to hover just above the freezing mark late Thursday afternoon.

Just before 9 a.m., Austin-Travis County EMS said their medics had responded to more than 40 collisions, including at least 13 rollover crashes.

Austin Fire crews reported a 12-car pileup along RM 620 near Briar Hollow. No injuries were reported, but it took crews and tow trucks several hours to clean up the scene.

Round Rock Police reported that the on-ramps to the State Highway 45 toll road were being closed in order to keep drivers off the elevated surfaces. Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority officials also reported several minor crashes along their facilities, including the 183-A and 183 South tollways.

Precipitation is expected to come to an end Thursday evening, but just as temperatures start to fall back below freezing - meaning bridges and overpasses could once again be problematic during the overnight hours into Friday morning.