MAYA LANE shares the video for her debut single ‘Still The Same’

By Mark Millar
xsnoize.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEqually as influenced by inspirational current artists such as Kacey Musgraves and HAIM as she is by the timeless sounds of Fleetwood Mac and Joni Mitchell, 18-year-old newcomer Maya Lane possesses a talent for songwriting that’s rarely heard from such a young artist. Maya today shares the official video for her...

www.xsnoize.com

Pitchfork

Charli XCX Shares New Video for “Beg for You”: Watch

Charli XCX has shared a new video for her recent Crash single “Beg For You,” which features a guest appearance from Rina Sawayama. Check it out below. Charli released the song “Good Ones” in September, with Perfume Genius remixing it at the end of the year. The rest of the album arrives on March 18. Caroline Polachek and Christine and the Queens join her on the latest Crash single “New Shapes.” The trio had been slated to perform “New Shapes” on Saturday Night Live in December, but it was scrapped due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Watch Rosalía’s Video for New Song “Chicken Teriyaki”

Rosalía has released the new single “Chicken Teriyaki” from her upcoming album Motomami. It comes with a music video directed by Tanu Muino. Check it out below. In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Rosalía said she was “just having fun” when making “Chicken Teriyaki.” She continued, “There’s irony in the lyrics. And yeah, just remember having fun with it.” Rosalía also noted that “this song happened in the Mercer Hotel in New York.”
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Clean Bandit Releases New Music, Promises Never To Do THIS Thing On Upcoming Music?

Seven years since their hit song "Rockabye" took over charts, Clean Bandit will be releasing new music, but a less controversial one. Clean Bandit's "Rockabye" was a 2016 Christmas number one, beating Mariah Carey, Little Mix, Zara Larsson, Louis Tomlinson, and even Steve Aoki. The song, however, some feels were...
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
Ok Magazine

Country Music's Secrets & Scandals: Inside Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton & More Star's Failed Marriages, Illicit Affairs : Photos

Love is like a song!....a sad song. From divorces to betryal to working through relationship woes — nobody knows heartache and struggle quite like country singers. Singers like Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, Reba Mcentire, Kenny Chesney along with Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have all gone through troubles with love as well as life — and have made millions penning songs about it!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Songwriting#Londoner
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Officially Separated Just Days After Celebrating Christmas Together

A heartbreaking end to the holidays. Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence officially separated last month — just days after they spent Christmas together. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, listed January 7 as her date of separation from the Boy Meets World alum, 42, in the divorce paperwork she filed in Los Angeles on Friday, February 18. Two weeks earlier, Burke shared an Instagram snap of herself and her husband enjoying the holidays with their pooch, Ysabella.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Shared an Emotional Final Gift With Elvis Presley

Lisa Marie Presley was only nine years old when her famous father died just a room away from her. She had one final gift for the King. It didn’t take long for the estate of Elvis Presley to arrange a memorial. Elvis died on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42. The very next day, tens of thousands of fans gathered for the chance to see the King one last time.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Bing Crosby Was Not a Fan of Elvis Presley: Here’s Why

Bing Crosby is one of the most lovable actors and singers of his time. The famous blue-eyed guy who gave an emotional performance of “White Christmas” in “Holiday Inn” starred in dozens of films and recorded over 100 albums. However, as another young star rose to fame, Crosby had some negative opinions.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Asked Father’s Permission to Join One Rock Band

Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
MUSIC
Vulture

U.K. Music Pioneer Jamal Edwards Dead at 31

Jamal Edwards — who helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Stormzy, Lady Leshurr, and Rita Ora — has died. He was 31. The British rapper and music producer started YouTube channel SBTV “on a £20 phone” while still in school, according to The Guardian. SBTV has generated over a billion views in that time. Ed Sheeran was a big hit on the channel before he’d even signed a record deal. “We’re good friends, but we were also good for each other’s careers,” Edwards said in 2017. “Viewers loved him, they didn’t care where he was from. They could just see he had talent.” Edwards helped promote grime to an international audience, and was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for his efforts. SBTV became known for the F64: 64 fresh, completely new bars of lyrics that rappers were expected to produce on the channel.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Accuses Sister Jamie Lynn Of Never Letting Her Hold Her Baby: ‘You Yanked Her Out Of My Arms’

Britney Spears is airing out some grievances about her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, as she continues to express her distaste for past familial tensions. Britney Spears is continuing to speak out against her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, sharing even more details of family drama from the past. “I’m sorry I called you scum but why did you lie about when I went home???” the “Circus” pop singer began her lengthy Instagram post shared on Feb. 23. “It’s like you’re going out of your way to lie about me and make me look bad !!! And if I wasn’t your sister I would believe everything you’re saying in your interviews … you’re actually believable !!!”
CELEBRITIES

