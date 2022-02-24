ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Studio 666: Foo Fighters’ horror spoof tarnishes the band’s legacy

Newnan Times-Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the HBO Max series “Peacemaker” is the model of nostalgic, comedic fantasy crudeness, “Studio 666” is its pallid polar opposite. This insipid, horror, fantasy spoof featuring rock star Dave Grohl and his Foo Fighter band members is an inane and lazy film that squanders the group’s...

times-herald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Nikki Sixx Calls Pearl Jam ‘One of the Most Boring Bands in History’ After Eddie Vedder Diss

UPDATE (2/8): Pearl Jam and Mötley Crüe’s extremely 1991 feud got a little bit more ridiculous as video of Eddie Vedder taking a not-so-subtle jab at Tommy Lee’s drum theatrics at a recent show began to circulate online. The comments came during Vedder’s solo show with his backing band the Earthlings in New Jersey this past Sunday, Feb. 7, a couple days after Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx called Pearl Jam “one of the most boring bands in history” (this was after Vedder dissed the hair metal giants in a New York Times interview). While on stage, Vedder introduced a...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Dave Grohl Recorded an Entire Metal Album for His New Horror Movie ‘Studio 666’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 20 years ago, Dave Grohl enlisted members of Motörhead, Celtic Frost, Venom, and other heavy-metal pioneers for Probot, his side project that he once referred to as a “death-metal Supernatural.” With the upcoming release of the Foo Fighters’ horror-comedy film Studio 666, Grohl returns to his most aggro side, telling Rolling Stone that he’s recorded an entire metal album as the film’s fictional band Dream Widow. Studio 666 follows the Foos as they set up to record their 10th album in a dilapidated mansion. “I wind up finding this creepy basement. And I go...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry David
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Gene Simmons
Person
Jeff Garlin
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
wonderwall.com

All the evidence Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are still a couple, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2022, starting with this pair… On Feb. 21, Aaron Rodgers hinted on Instagram that he and Shailene Woodley may not have thrown in the towel after all: "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year. @shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you," he captioned a slideshow of photos. The following day, the NFL quarterback gushed about his relationship with the Emmy nominee on the Feb. 22 episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," saying, "When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus, and it changes your perspective because you're able to not look at work as, like, a refuge. … It's been great the last two seasons to have that stability at home. … When things are good in your personal life and your relationships, your friendships, your loved ones, it allows you to just relax and be so much more grateful, I think, for the little things in life." He also claimed he recently told the actress, "I've been with you two years, won two MVPs — that's not a coincidence." When asked if Shailene "changed" or "shaped" him, Aaron replied, "Oh yeah, without a doubt. … I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night: She taught me what unconditional love looks like." According to Page Six, he went on to say that the "Big Little Lies" alum makes his life "more enjoyable and tasteful and exciting." Continued the professional football player, "When you meet your person, life just changes, and you can't possibly not be changed being around those special people that we meet." A viral clip from the interview — during which a woman can be heard laughing as Aaron speaks — floated the theory that Shailene may have even been in the same house as the football star during his chat with "The Pat McAfee Show." When the host asked Aaron about "the woman laughing in the background," he claimed "it's the TV." Suuuure… Despite all the evidence they're still a couple, it's possible, of course, that they're simply just extremely friendly exes. Adding to the confusion, E! News reported days later that on Feb. 22, Aaron and Shailene were spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. "They came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together," a source told the outlet.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#The Band#Spoof#Supernatural Horror#Hbo
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton floors fans with long curly hair in unrecognizable throwback

Blake Shelton's appearance had fans doing a double-take on Thursday. The Voice star looked so different rocking long, glossy, curly locks and extended sideburns instead of his usual salt and pepper hue in a throwback photo shared on Instagram. The image appears to have been taken at the start of Blake's career, although his style hasn't changed as much as his hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
iheart.com

Music: Dave Grohl Releasing Thrash Album, Motley Crue, Def Leppard + More!

Dave Grohl is planning to release a full-length thrash metal album, and it'll likely arrive sometime in the next week. Foo Fighters' recorded the new music in conjunction with their new horror film, "Studio 666," using the name "Dream Widow." As we told you, the band quietly released one of...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
iheart.com

Music: Eddie Vedder Pays Tribute To Mark Lanegan, Heart Tour, Slash, Tool!

Watch EDDIE VEDDER Pay Tribute To MARK LANEGAN During Seattle Concert: 'He's Gonna Be Deeply Missed'. Nancy Wilson Is Doing a Heart Tour . . . Without Her Sister Ann. HEART is gearing up for a tour . . . but it's not the Heart you're used to. It's NANCY WILSON'S HEART . . . which will be Nancy and her own band, which does NOT include her sister ANN.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Eddie Vedder Says His Body ‘Started Shaking’ After Learning of Mark Lanegan’s Death

When Pearl Jam’s lead vocalist, Eddie Vedder, learned of fellow musician Mark Lanegan’s death, he experienced the loss both emotionally and physically. On February 22, news of Lanegan’s death broke. The talented singer was known for his work in bands like Screaming Trees and Queen of the Stone Age. Lanegan was 57 years old. The cause of death is still unknown. However, reports noted that he dealt with both COVID-19 and kidney disease within the past year.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Foo Fighters Unleash Death Metal Song Under Dream Widow Moniker

The Foo Fighters are gearing up to release their movie Studio 666 next week. They've already given us a preview of what to expect from the horror comedy flick through trailers, and now they're getting fans even more excited by releasing music from the fictitious band, Dream Widow. It's appropriate...
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy