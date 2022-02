Idris Elba has music on his mind. The Luther actor told Vanity Fair recently that he’s planning to “lean away from the acting work" to put effort into making music. "Some may think, 'Well, it will be the death of your acting if your music's s—.' I've dealt with the internal struggle of that over the years. So now I'm at peace and I've chosen: This is what I'm doing, and I'm going to do it. Some will love it and some will hate it," he said.

