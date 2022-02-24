Olean Schools Employee Under Fire for Online Remarks
An Olean Schools employee is under fire for comments made to Facebook. On Wednesday night, a comment on a story about Olean’s...wesb.com
An Olean Schools employee is under fire for comments made to Facebook. On Wednesday night, a comment on a story about Olean’s...wesb.com
Basic Constitutional Law. Free speech applies to government employees, as well. Fire her and get a slam-dunk civil rights lawsuit. Might as well cut the check now.😄😄😄😄
businesses should stay out of people's private lives,theyre not working so mind your own business.
Comments / 7