Nets Injury Report Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar
 1 day ago

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center on Thursday night.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Boston Celtics (in both team's first game back from the All-Star break) on Thursday night at Barclays Center.

For the game, the Nets have announced their injury report, and the full report can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

Ben Simmons, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Goran Dragic have all been ruled out for the game.

Therefore, the Nets will be playing without all three of their best players.

On the season, they had been as high as the first seed in the Eastern Conference, but an 11-game losing streak dropped them all the way down to the eighth spot.

They are currently 31-28 in 59 games, and 2-8 in their last ten games overall.

IN THIS ARTICLE
