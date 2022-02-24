How a Middlesbrough gym helped Jacob overcome bullies

This is a vital game in the race to qualify for the Champions League. West Ham have looked weary recently and will need to be at their best against dangerous opponents. Wolves were disappointed when their promising run ended against Arsenal on Thursday, but Bruno Lage’s side should still be full of optimism when they arrive at the London Stadium. West Ham were poor when they drew with Newcastle last weekend and Wolves, who have been defensively sound, will start as slight favourites. Jacob Steinberg.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 34 MINUTES AGO