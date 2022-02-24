ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple teams would reportedly trade for Deshaun Watson without civil case settlement

By John Healy
 1 day ago

Deshaun Watson still faces 22 civil lawsuits against him alleging sexual misconduct or assault, but that will not preclude teams from pursuing him.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk , multiple teams are willing to trade for Watson, as long as his criminal situation is resolved.

Watson is still awaiting a decision from a grand jury on whether or not he will be charged with any crimes, which his attorney, Rusty Hardin, expects to be made by April 1.

Which teams may be interested in Watson are not yet known, though.

The Miami Dolphins have been heavily linked to Watson since last year, although they insisted on waiting on a settlement of all cases before finalizing any trade, per Florio. It is unclear if their thinking has changed on the situation.

The Panthers were also reportedly willing to make a deal regardless of civil or criminal cases, but Watson refused to waive his no-trade clause for Carolina.

Meanwhile, the NFL is also conducting its own internal investigation of the Watson situation, which will likely result in discipline for the quarterback before he can return to play.

