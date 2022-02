Portland virtual receptionist company Ruby is once again expanding its footprint, this time to Texas where it plans to hire more than 100 people. The company is hiring in Texas for fully remote receptionists to join its team. This is the second state the company has opted for a remote workforce. It tried this option in Arizona last year after it acquired Scottsdale chat company Pure Chat. The company hired about 100 people in Arizona last year.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO