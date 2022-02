Asking for a hand can lead you to make better decisions, improve your thinking and produce better results. So why don’t we do it more? It’s common to fall into the mentality that it’s easier to do something ourselves or let our ego and pride convince us that asking for help is a sign of weakness. Although it’s important to have conviction, my career has shown me that it is even more important to seek help. That’s why I’m sharing five tips I like to keep in mind when asking for help.

17 HOURS AGO