Say goodbye to this week's taste of spring, Delaware — winter weather is making a comeback Friday morning.

Statewide temperatures will drop to the 30s Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service. Couple that with a high chance of rain, and you have a recipe for icy roads Friday morning.

This winter weather advisory is primarily for New Castle County, meteorologist Jonathan O'Brien said. The rain likely won't freeze in Kent and Sussex counties, O'Brien said, so there won't be much of an impact.

FOR SUBSCRIBERS: Bird flu: What the Delmarva chicken industry is doing to stop the spread of the disease

Most of the rain is predicted to fall after 8 p.m., the National Weather Service predicted, and should taper off by noon on Friday. Temperatures should return to the high 40s and low 50s later in the day, likely melting any ice on the roads by the evening commute.

Although O'Brien said this "isn't going to be too big of an event" for Delaware, drivers in New Castle County should be cautious Friday morning. He advised residents to keep an eye out for icy spots on the road and to make sure to give road crews and salters enough room.

"Beyond that, it looks like quieter weather heading into the weekend," O'Brien said. "We've certainly dealt with a lot worse this winter already."

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Look out, northern Delaware: Icy roads may be in your future Friday morning