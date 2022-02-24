High temperatures gradually improving in Wichita through the weekend
Ted gets the KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Kansas Today Meteorologist Ronelle Williams. Highs back over 60 by Monday, a steady increase from today's 23.
