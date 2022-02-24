ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

High temperatures gradually improving in Wichita through the weekend

By Steve Ted Mornings
 1 day ago

Ted gets the KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Kansas Today Meteorologist Ronelle Williams. Highs back over 60 by Monday, a steady increase from today's 23.

Wichita preps for another winter storm

Due to rain falling ahead of the snow, road crews have had to wait for the right conditions to work on area roads. K-Dot spokesman Tom Hein says snow plows have been at the ready, but they’ve had to be patient.
