ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Wendy Williams may take Legal Action, Being Replaced by Sherri Sheperd

By micahdixon
Z1079
Z1079
 1 day ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

According to thejasminebrand.com Wendy Williams isn’t too happy with being replaced by Sherri Sheperd on her show. Theres a source close to Wendy that is letting the outlets know the talk show host has been on sick leave and the production staff should respect that instead of trying to replace her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qG1Rz_0eNynP8s00
Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Wendy has been out for months now, battling Covid 19, graves disease and other mental health issues. There have been talks of her bank freezing her accounts until someone is appointed over her money, because she wasn’t able to care for herself.

The source stated, “Wendy is on sick leave and has basically been fired. This isn’t right and Wendy isn’t going to take this,”

There could be a nasty battle underway.

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Wendy Williams Reportedly 'Getting Close' to Ex-Husband Amid Legal Woes, Absence From Show

According to reports, Wendy Williams is finding comfort in the arms of her cheating ex-husband and former manager, Kevin Hunter Sr. the former pair, who were together for 25 years and share a 21-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. together, divorced in 2019 amid confirmation that Hunter fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson. Williams said that she knew of the affair for years and worked privately to get her affairs in order before pulling the plug, which included financially due to their intertwined money and businesses. She revealed the ups and downs of their union in a Lifetime biopic. But amid rumors that her physical and mental health are in decline, and with the future of her Fox daytime talk show unknown, sources allege Williams has been getting cozy with Hunter.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Wendy Williams Rocks Daisy Dukes & Is All Smiles In Rare Photos Amidst Talk Show Hiatus & Legal Issues

Wendy Williams looked to be in good spirits in the new photos, which were released after Wells Fargo claimed the TV personality needs a guardianship. Wendy Williams had a big smile on her face in rare new photos of the 57-year-old talk show host. The pics, which were shared by The Shade Room on Feb. 14, and can be seen HERE, show the New Jersey native “spending time with the fam and enjoying festivities,” a source told the outlet. Wendy rocked a black crop top, a pair of daisy dukes, and fishnet leggings as she beamed with happiness in the photos. We’re so happy that Wendy looks happy.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Leah Remini Blindsided By Sherri Shepherd Taking Over As Permanent Guest Hosting Duties At 'The Wendy Williams Show' : Report

Leah Remini is reportedly not thrilled that producers at The Wendy Williams Show went with Sherri Shepherd instead of her for permanent guest host. According to Radar, the King Of Queens star, 51, had assumed that the slot was hers after she and best friend Michelle Visage took over hosting duties for the show multiple times in the wake of Wendy Williams' absence.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Williams
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 5, Is So Cute Giving A Sassy Look At The Camera In Mom Blac Chyna’s Video — Watch

Blac Chyna shared the cute clip of Dream just days after baby daddy Rob Kardashian decided to drop his 2017 assault lawsuit against his ex. Even with her packed schedule as a social media model and entrepreneur, Blac Chyna always finds time to gush about her sweet baby girl Dream Kardashian. The former reality star took to her Instagram on Saturday (Feb. 19) to share an adorable clip of the 5-year-old princess, whom Blac Chyna co-parents with her ex Rob Kardashian. In the video, Dream gets a close-up while she is having her hair done, choosing to smile at the shutterbug before putting on a sassy face! Watch all the cuteness below!
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Nene Leakes Went TV Official with Her BF and Here's Why Garcelle Beauvais Was There For It

Nene Leakes is spending her week guest co-hosting on the talk show, The Real, alongside co-hosts The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais, Loni Love, and Adrienne Houghton, and she brought a special guest along for one of the episodes. Nene was joined by her boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, as the February 9 episode closed out. The moment was shared to the show's Twitter account, along with the caption: "Caught the show today? Guest co-host Nene Leakes was here, and we even got to meet her new boo, Yoni Sioh!"
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Andy Cohen Shares an Update on His Love Life (and It Involves John Mayer)

John Mayer was recently by Andy Cohen's side when the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. And, Andy recently hosted one of the singer/songwriter's recent concerts, so, clearly, these guys are always there for one another. And you can bet when Andy needs some romantic advice, John answers the call.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Legal Action#Covid
Distractify

Why Did Kathy Wakile Leave 'RHONJ' After Season 7?

Since it debuted in 2009, The Real Housewives of New Jersey has stood apart from other Real Housewives franchises because it features stars who are also family members. During the first two seasons, the family drama among sisters Dina Manzo and Caroline Manzo and their sister-in-law, Jacqueline Laurita dominated, but things changed in Season 3 when Teresa Giudice's relatives became full-time stars.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry Steps Out For Lunch With Son Maceo, 8, & BF Van Hunt In Malibu — Rare Photo

The Oscar-winning actress was with her two favorite dudes during the weekend outing. The trio looked like quite the happy family while out. Halle Berry, 55, kicked off the long holiday weekend strong, starting off with lunch at Wylie’s Bait & Tackle in Malibu on Saturday, Feb. 19. The A-list actress was in fine company during the outing, where she was joined by her son Maceo, 8, and boyfriend of nearly two-years Van Hunt.
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ok Magazine

Wendy Williams Hires Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter's Legal Team To Help In Wells Fargo Dispute

Wendy Williams has enlisted the help of her ex-husband Kevin Hunter's legal team. According to The Sun, The Wendy Williams Show host, 57, has hired her former spouse's attorney to represent her in her legal battle with Wells Fargo after the bank locked her out of her own accounts, insisting she was an "incapacitated person" who needs guardianship. Lashan Thomas of Miami Entertainment Law Group will be assisting Williams in regaining access to her funds.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Wendy Williams' Troubles Grow Beyond Her Talk Show As A Fight Mounts Over Her Finances

Wendy Williams has, indeed, had a very difficult time as of late. Not only has the talk show host been away from The Wendy Williams Show for the entirety of Season 13 because of a number of health issues (with a string of guest hosts filling in), but her absence has also led to reports that she could soon be replaced on her own show. There have also been a number of shocking rumors about the actual state of Williams’ health over the past several months, and now her troubles have grown beyond her beloved show, with her bank saying she’s now an “incapacitated person” and needs guardianship.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Gia Giudice Got a Romantic Gift from Her Boyfriend, Christian

Gia Giudice's relationship with Christian Carmichael has been filled with so many romantic moments. In 2020, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter and her boyfriend enjoyed beach days and gorgeous sunsets during their trip to California. The following year, they experienced special activities like a sunset cruise and the prettiest beach picnic, which Gia called the "perfect date night." The couple kicked off 2022 by celebrating their second anniversary at an incredible dinner with an epic view, and just weeks later, Gia showed off a sweet Valentine's Day surprise from Christian.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Staff Pissed At Culture-Deaf Execs For Letting Michael Rapaport Kick Off Black History Month During Talk Show Host's Absence

The staff of The Wendy Williams Show is reportedly pissed at "out of touch" executives for allegedly letting the culture of the program fall by the wayside during Wendy Williams' absence. The most infuriating example? Allowing Michael Rapaport to kick off Black History Month. Article continues below advertisement. "They’re not...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

19-year-old claims she was rejected for a job at a grocery store because of her playful outgoing VOICEMAIL message - revealing a manager insisted it was 'inappropriate' (despite it containing NO rude words)

A 19-year-old woman says that a manager rejected her for a job at a grocery store because her outgoing voicemail message wasn't 'appropriate' — but viewers hear nothing wrong with it. Zanaya Jones took to TIkTok to play the outgoing message, which was recorded in a playful, sing-song voice.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
93
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy