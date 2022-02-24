Wendy Williams may take Legal Action, Being Replaced by Sherri Sheperd

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

According to thejasminebrand.com Wendy Williams isn’t too happy with being replaced by Sherri Sheperd on her show. Theres a source close to Wendy that is letting the outlets know the talk show host has been on sick leave and the production staff should respect that instead of trying to replace her.

Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Wendy has been out for months now, battling Covid 19, graves disease and other mental health issues. There have been talks of her bank freezing her accounts until someone is appointed over her money, because she wasn’t able to care for herself.

The source stated, “Wendy is on sick leave and has basically been fired. This isn’t right and Wendy isn’t going to take this,”

There could be a nasty battle underway.