Licking Heights Girls Basketball Team raises $4,351 so far to fight Alzheimer's

By Pataskala Standard
Newark Advocate
 1 day ago
The Licking Heights Girls Basketball Team recently raised a total of $983 to be donated the Alzheimer’s Association.

The fundraiser was a special highlight of the team’s Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 game played against Olentangy Berlin High School at LHHS.

The Saturday game was the latest in a series of annual awareness-fundraising matches inspired by LHHS Coach Sonya Glover whose mother, Virginia Churn, ultimately succumbed to Alzheimer’s Disease in 2020.

In all, the team’s efforts have resulted in a total of $4,351 in donations over the past several years.

Following Virginia’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis, Coach Glover moved her mother into her family’s home, serving as her mother’s caregiver until Virginia’s loss of mobility and care needs required constant professional oversight.

Coach Glover shared her story with The Standard and WCMH’s Colleen Marshall in a WCMH-TV special regarding Alzheimer’s Disease.

Marshall also lost her mother to Alzheimer’s. Marshall was present for the Feb. 5 game, along with Licking Heights Superintendent Dr. Philip Wagner, among others.

This year, the team raised funds through a variety of channels, including a 50/50 raffle, a restaurant raffle, T-shirt sales, donations and an online donation effort, among others.

In all, $983 raised by the Feb. 5 event will once again be directed to the Central Ohio Alzheimer’s Association, according to Coach Glover.

