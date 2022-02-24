'They just hit copy and paste': Man United fans FUME as a mock-up design of their new third kit is 'leaked' online - with the HI-VIS yellow shirt compared to David de Gea's goalkeeper strip

Manchester United fans have been left fuming after a mock-up design of their rumoured new third kit was leaked online.

Popular football shirt website Footy Headlines have released images of a 'likely design feature' for United's third strip in the 2022/23 season, which they believe will feature a 'chevron zig zag' on some parts of the shirt.

Their mock-up kit combines a hi-vis yellow base colour along with 'striking' yellow applications and logos, but it hasn't gone down well with United supporters.

Man United fans have been left fuming with a mock-up design of their rumoured new third kit

The controversial mock-up is a hi-vis yellow colour and contains 'chevron zig zags'

In recent years, Adidas have used the same hi-vis yellow design for their goalkeeper kits, with David de Gea often plying his trade in between the sticks while donning the 'electricity' jersey.

As a result, the Old Trafford faithful believe their new third strip will look too much like a goalkeeping number if the mock-up design proves accurate.

One wrote on Twitter: 'Basically the goalkeeper shirt from this season'.

Another commented: 'I swear they just hit copy and paste on this season GK kit lol'.

A third put: 'Fs I Normally Buy all 3 Tops Maybe I Won't Next Season'.

Adidas used the same colour when designing David de Gea's goalkeeper kit for this season

United fans believe they have simply copied De Gea's strip to use it for next season's third kit

The Old Trafford faithful took to Twitter to express their frustration with the potential design

One even suggested they will not be buying the third kit like they usually do next season

Another said: 'They really don’t care about us'.

While one joked: 'Will slap in the [Europa] conference league tbf'.

Despite the supporter's quip, United will fancy their chances of wearing their new third kit in the Champions League next season.

Ralf Rangnick's side currently occupy fourth place and are in a strong position to hold on to it, as fifth-place West Ham are four points adrift.

Nevertheless, sixth-place Arsenal trail by the same number of points but have three games-in-hand still to play, meaning they could leapfrog United and open up a five-point gap by winning those extra matches.