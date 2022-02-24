ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'They just hit copy and paste': Man United fans FUME as a mock-up design of their new third kit is 'leaked' online - with the HI-VIS yellow shirt compared to David de Gea's goalkeeper strip

By Oliver Salt For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Manchester United fans have been left fuming after a mock-up design of their rumoured new third kit was leaked online.

Popular football shirt website Footy Headlines have released images of a 'likely design feature' for United's third strip in the 2022/23 season, which they believe will feature a 'chevron zig zag' on some parts of the shirt.

Their mock-up kit combines a hi-vis yellow base colour along with 'striking' yellow applications and logos, but it hasn't gone down well with United supporters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=274yjs_0eNykEmk00
Man United fans have been left fuming with a mock-up design of their rumoured new third kit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQInd_0eNykEmk00
The controversial mock-up is a hi-vis yellow colour and contains 'chevron zig zags'

In recent years, Adidas have used the same hi-vis yellow design for their goalkeeper kits, with David de Gea often plying his trade in between the sticks while donning the 'electricity' jersey.

As a result, the Old Trafford faithful believe their new third strip will look too much like a goalkeeping number if the mock-up design proves accurate.

One wrote on Twitter: 'Basically the goalkeeper shirt from this season'.

Another commented: 'I swear they just hit copy and paste on this season GK kit lol'.

A third put: 'Fs I Normally Buy all 3 Tops Maybe I Won't Next Season'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32R1xt_0eNykEmk00
Adidas used the same colour when designing David de Gea's goalkeeper kit for this season
United fans believe they have simply copied De Gea's strip to use it for next season's third kit
The Old Trafford faithful took to Twitter to express their frustration with the potential design
One even suggested they will not be buying the third kit like they usually do next season

Another said: 'They really don’t care about us'.

While one joked: 'Will slap in the [Europa] conference league tbf'.

Despite the supporter's quip, United will fancy their chances of wearing their new third kit in the Champions League next season.

Ralf Rangnick's side currently occupy fourth place and are in a strong position to hold on to it, as fifth-place West Ham are four points adrift.

Nevertheless, sixth-place Arsenal trail by the same number of points but have three games-in-hand still to play, meaning they could leapfrog United and open up a five-point gap by winning those extra matches.

IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC

United stumble into second leg all square

For long periods of this encounter United served up the sort of fare that has typified Ralf Rangnick's three-month reign as boss. Disjointed in possession, misplaced and overhit passes were produced with alarming frequency as Fred, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes failed to impose themselves on the game and the athleticism of Scott McTominay was sorely missed in midfield.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Everton vs Man City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Pep Guardiola’s men suffered defeat at the hands of Tottenham last weekend, as the defending champions lost 3-2 courtesy of a Harry Kane stoppage-time winner. With only 13 Premier League games to play, Manchester City find themselves at the top of the table, but with Liverpool breathing down their necks. Jurgen Klopp’s men have managed to find themselves just three points off the league leaders.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Southampton 2-0 Norwich: Saints continue their march up the Premier League table with a well-deserved victory over the struggling visitors thanks to Che Adams's scrambled opener and Oriol Romeu's sizzling late strike

As Southampton repeatedly knocked on the door looking for a second, clinching goal a man who shipped nine last time he played in the league here stood defiantly in their way. With his famous goalkeeper dad, ex-Norwich stopper Bryan Gunn watching on, Angus – in goal for that infamous, record defeat against Leicester - was faring much better on his Premier League return to St Mary’s.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘No chance’ of Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher not starting the Carabao Cup final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no qualms about his decision to pick Caoimhin Kelleher for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.The day after his side booked their meeting with Chelsea at Wembley, Klopp made the unusual step of publicly announcing the Republic of Ireland international would start in the final.Kelleher has played in every domestic cup game this season, except the semi-final first leg at home to Arsenal when first-choice Alisson Becker was in need of match practice after a Covid-enforced absence.But Klopp reverted to his original selection policy for the second leg away from home and feels he has to give...
PREMIER LEAGUE
