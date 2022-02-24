New Day Parkway to be closed for utility work

CHUBBUCK — New Day Parkway will be closed for vehicular traffic between Industry Way and Whitaker Road starting Monday, February 28th thru Sunday, March 13.

Idaho Materials Construction will be installing underground utilities for the road widening of New Day Parkway. During the road widening of New Day Parkway vehicular traffic will be reduced to one lane, which will begin construction shortly after March 13, 2022. Thank you for your cooperation and patience.