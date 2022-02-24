RML Short Wheelbase Is Ready To Pay Homage To Ferrari Classics

This incredible vehicle is the first word in American performance and it could soon be yours if you're up to the task!. The first-generation Ford Mustang is likely the most iconic American vehicle to ever bear the glorious "pony car" title for its lightweight chassis, petite body, and high horsepower V8. Regardless of what you think of the 'Stang's competitors, such as the Barracuda, Firebird, or Camaro, you cannot deny that this car was the first of its kind. It has been said that virtually every single car made beyond the first-generation Mustang responded to Ford's flagship performance model. This is simply because everything from the design to the powerhouse was revolutionary within the car community. If the Muscle car was a small car with a big V8 engine, then the pony car is an even smaller car with an even bigger V8!

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO