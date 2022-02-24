ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'That dressing room needs a strong manager': Rio Ferdinand lays out his requirements for next Manchester United boss - and insists current crop of players have 'seen-off too many' elite bosses

By Toby Miles For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Ralf Rangnick doesn't cut it for Rio Ferdinand, with the defender-turned-pundit calling for a 'strong' manager to replaced the German at Manchester United.

The 20-time English champions were behind for 73 minutes in Madrid before Anthony Elanga's late strike levelled against Atletico, teeing-up the Old Trafford last-16 second leg at 1-1.

But Ferdinand has already dismissed United's chances in this season's Champions League, citing the fractured squad's lack of consistency. He's already thinking ahead to Ralf Rangnick's replacement.

Manchester United look set to appoint a new manager in the summer in place of Ralf Rangnick
Rio Ferdinand has stressed the importance United make the right appointment this time 

'Managers are important,' the former centre-back told BT Sport.

'I didn't think that until Sir Alex left, you could see the manager had run the place from top to bottom and set the tone, set the culture, the philosophy.

'Everything drives from the manager and filters down from him. United are missing that, they need someone to come in and be strong.

'That dressing room has seen-off far too many managers for it not to have a strong manager go in there to deal with the personalities and to really break it down to people.

Ralf Rangnick has an option to stay on in his contract but fans and players are not impressed
Ferdinand made the bold claim that United need someone like Sir Alex Ferguson to take over

'Say to some: you might not be as good as you think you are, can you do what I want you to do? If you can't I'll find someone else. They're tough conversations but the best managers have them and they're comfortable at it.'

Erik Ten Haag, Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte and Brendan Rodgers are all front-runners to take over from Rangnick.

Despite only taking over in November, the former RB Leipzig coach is facing heavy criticism for failing to fix a decade of mis-management at United.

'How many times have we been down this road,' Michael Owen added, alongside Ferdinand on BT.

Ferdinand ruled-out their European hopes but Anthony Elanga kept United in their last-16 tie

'Since Sir Alex they've gone out and got the best man available every single time, Moyes, Van Gaal, Mourinho.

'They've had so many great managers and let's be honest, none of them have really cracked it with the quality they had. Yes you can say they won a League Cup or Europe League, but come on.

'I think United just need someone with a structure, come rain or shine this is how we're going to play.

'I still watch United and still haven't got a clue what they're trying to achieve, I'm left scratching my head. There's something missing.'

