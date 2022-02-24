Young Rock Season 2 First Look: See Dwayne Johnson & More in Exclusive Photos

The next entry in the Fast & Furious franchise will be, as far as we're aware, the end. Or more specifically, the next two entries, since Fast & Furious 10 is set to be split into two films. It will mark the end of an era for the “family” but before they drive off into the sunset, they’ll bring at least one more big name along for the ride. It was recently revealed that Jason Momoa is likely joining the franchise, and Tyrese Gibson for one couldn’t be happier.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 26 DAYS AGO