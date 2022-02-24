Young Rock Season 2 First Look: See Dwayne Johnson & More in Exclusive Photos

A long-delayed Johnny Depp movie has finally hit theaters, one year after it was initially scheduled to premiere. Deadline reports that Minamata, a biopic about famed photojournalist Eugene Smith, is opening in about two dozen cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami. In the film, Depp portrays Smith, who took his final Life magazine assignment in 1971, which took him across the Pacific Ocean to Japan, where through his photographs he exposed decades of terrible misconduct by a large chemical company.
Comments / 0