ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Young Rock Season 2 First Look: See Dwayne Johnson & More in Exclusive Photos

wvli927.com
 2 days ago

E! News can exclusively reveal your first...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Dakota Johnson Will Reportedly Play Sony's First Marvel Female Super Hero

Dakota Johnson is reportedly in talks to star in Sony Pictures' first Marvel movie centering on a female character in the Spider-Man universe, but it's not who anyone may have expected. Instead of playing a character like Black Cat or even Spider-Woman, Sony wants to cast her as Madame Web. Although Sony only has screen rights to Spider-Man-related characters, the studio has found surprising success lately with the Venom movies and its collaborations with Disney's Marvel Studios to bring Spidey to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
Popculture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Denies Vin Diesel's 'Fast & Furious' Request in Heated Response

Even if Jason Momoa is ready to get locked and loaded into the Fast & Furious franchise, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is never going near those movies again. Despite Vin Diesel's Instagram plea for Johnson to return to the Fast & Furious franchise, Johnson has made it clear that he will never be reprising his role as Luke Hobbs. In a new interview with CNN, Johnson was asked about the rumors that he may return to the franchise and Diesel's very public take on the situation. According to Johnson, Diesel's post only made their longstanding beef worse.
MOVIES
Popculture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Supports Tyrese Gibson After Death of His Mom

Tyrese Gibson received some love from his former The Fast and The Furious co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson after Gibson's mother Priscilla Murray Gibson passed away. Priscilla died on Monday after a battle with pneumonia and COVID-19. Johnson and many other celebrities sent their condolences to Gibson and his family on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Zoe Saldana Says Marvel Forced Her to Remove Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Post

Marvel forced Zoe Saldana to remove a post regarding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 because it potentially contained spoilers. The Gamora actress has been sharing lots of behind-the-scenes looks at her makeup to transform herself into the Guardian of the Galaxy. Since the third film from director James Gunn is currently filming, it's a good way to keep fans interested until the movie debuts next year. However, that doesn't mean Marvel Studios wants storylines or plot details to be accidentally released online. Though the studio made Saldana remove an earlier social media post, she was able to reshare it after covering specific content.
MOVIES
Popculture

Long-Delayed Johnny Depp Movie Finally Hits Theaters

A long-delayed Johnny Depp movie has finally hit theaters, one year after it was initially scheduled to premiere. Deadline reports that Minamata, a biopic about famed photojournalist Eugene Smith, is opening in about two dozen cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami. In the film, Depp portrays Smith, who took his final Life magazine assignment in 1971, which took him across the Pacific Ocean to Japan, where through his photographs he exposed decades of terrible misconduct by a large chemical company.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock On#Comedy#Nbc
FitnessVolt.com

Martyn Ford Says His Dream Fight Would Be Against Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Martyn Ford, also known as the World’s Scariest Man, has been in the media headlines a lot recently. There are a few reasons, but the main and most obvious one is his fight against the Iranian Hulk, which will happen on April 2nd inside the famous O2 Arena. However, recently there has been some talk about Martyn challenging one of the biggest celebrities in the world, which is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
NFL
startattle.com

A Madea Homecoming (2022 movie) Netflix, trailer, release date, Tyler Perry

Madea’s back – hallelujer! And she’s not putting up with any nonsense as family drama erupts at her great-grandson’s college graduation celebration. Startattle.com – A Madea Homecoming 2022. Starring : Tyler Perry. Genre : Comedy. Country : United States. Language : English. Director : Tyler...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Fast And Furious’ Tyrese Gibson Responds After Jason Momoa Joins The ‘Family’

The next entry in the Fast & Furious franchise will be, as far as we're aware, the end. Or more specifically, the next two entries, since Fast & Furious 10 is set to be split into two films. It will mark the end of an era for the “family” but before they drive off into the sunset, they’ll bring at least one more big name along for the ride. It was recently revealed that Jason Momoa is likely joining the franchise, and Tyrese Gibson for one couldn’t be happier.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
digitalspy.com

First look at Ryan Reynolds and Marvel stars in new Netflix movie

Netflix has finally offered up a first proper look at The Adam Project, an upcoming sci-fi movie that'll see Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds share the screen with Marvel stars Mark Ruffalo and Zoe Saldana. Written by Banshee's Jonathan Tropper and directed by Shawn Levy, who fairly recently worked with Reynolds on...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Star Trek’ Cast, Including Chris Pine and Zachary Quinto, Returning for Fourth Film

Click here to read the full article. They’re boldly going back. Paramount is planning to enter negotiations for “Star Trek” stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Karl Urban, John Cho and Simon Pegg to return to the Enterprise for their fourth tour of duty in the venerable sci-fi franchise. The announcement was made by J.J. Abrams during the Paramount Investors Day Presentation on Feb. 15. “We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new ‘Star Trek’ film that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast and some new...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Jason Statham's The Meg 2 Has Cast Its Villain And More

Back in 2018, Hollywood brought back the shark movie in a big way with the summer release of The Meg. The big-budget blockbuster starring Jason Statham is set to become a franchise with its upcoming sequel, Meg 2: The Trench. Now that filming is underway for the megalodon flick, we know more about the movie’s cast.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Another Dwayne Johnson Movie Finds its Way Onto the Netflix Top 10

There are few actors who have seen their movies perform better on Netflix than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. We all know how massive Red Notice was when it was released on the streaming service last year, but even older Johnson vehicles have proven to be solid performers once added to Netflix. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island has been one of the nice surprise additions throughout the early months of the year, despite being a decade-old adventure sequel with middling reviews. Now another Johnson movie is finding its stride with Netflix subscribers around the globe.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy