ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dave Grohl Recalls Mark Lanegan’s First Words to Him: ‘Who the F Are You?’

By Philip Trapp
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Dave Grohl paid tribute to Mark Lanegan this week, days after Lanegan, the Screaming Trees singer and solo artist who worked with Grohl when they were both Queens of the Stone Age members, died at 57. As part of his moving remembrance, Grohl looked back on his first meeting...

wgrd.com

Comments / 0

Related
wonderwall.com

All the evidence Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are still a couple, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2022, starting with this pair… On Feb. 21, Aaron Rodgers hinted on Instagram that he and Shailene Woodley may not have thrown in the towel after all: "Here's some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year. @shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you," he captioned a slideshow of photos. The following day, the NFL quarterback gushed about his relationship with the Emmy nominee on the Feb. 22 episode of "The Pat McAfee Show," saying, "When your home life is stable and you have an amazing partner to do life with, it just makes the work life a bonus, and it changes your perspective because you're able to not look at work as, like, a refuge. … It's been great the last two seasons to have that stability at home. … When things are good in your personal life and your relationships, your friendships, your loved ones, it allows you to just relax and be so much more grateful, I think, for the little things in life." He also claimed he recently told the actress, "I've been with you two years, won two MVPs — that's not a coincidence." When asked if Shailene "changed" or "shaped" him, Aaron replied, "Oh yeah, without a doubt. … I've learned so much from her. She's just an incredible woman — talented, smart, kind. I said it last night: She taught me what unconditional love looks like." According to Page Six, he went on to say that the "Big Little Lies" alum makes his life "more enjoyable and tasteful and exciting." Continued the professional football player, "When you meet your person, life just changes, and you can't possibly not be changed being around those special people that we meet." A viral clip from the interview — during which a woman can be heard laughing as Aaron speaks — floated the theory that Shailene may have even been in the same house as the football star during his chat with "The Pat McAfee Show." When the host asked Aaron about "the woman laughing in the background," he claimed "it's the TV." Suuuure… Despite all the evidence they're still a couple, it's possible, of course, that they're simply just extremely friendly exes. Adding to the confusion, E! News reported days later that on Feb. 22, Aaron and Shailene were spotted together at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. "They came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together," a source told the outlet.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isobel Campbell
Person
Mark Lanegan
Person
Dave Grohl
Rolling Stone

Dave Grohl Recorded an Entire Metal Album for His New Horror Movie ‘Studio 666’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 20 years ago, Dave Grohl enlisted members of Motörhead, Celtic Frost, Venom, and other heavy-metal pioneers for Probot, his side project that he once referred to as a “death-metal Supernatural.” With the upcoming release of the Foo Fighters’ horror-comedy film Studio 666, Grohl returns to his most aggro side, telling Rolling Stone that he’s recorded an entire metal album as the film’s fictional band Dream Widow. Studio 666 follows the Foos as they set up to record their 10th album in a dilapidated mansion. “I wind up finding this creepy basement. And I go...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Eddie Vedder Says His Body ‘Started Shaking’ After Learning of Mark Lanegan’s Death

When Pearl Jam’s lead vocalist, Eddie Vedder, learned of fellow musician Mark Lanegan’s death, he experienced the loss both emotionally and physically. On February 22, news of Lanegan’s death broke. The talented singer was known for his work in bands like Screaming Trees and Queen of the Stone Age. Lanegan was 57 years old. The cause of death is still unknown. However, reports noted that he dealt with both COVID-19 and kidney disease within the past year.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com

Eddie Vedder Delivers Emotional Tribute To The Late Mark Lanegan

Eddie Vedder paid tribute to the late Mark Lanegan at his show with The Earthlings on Tuesday night in Seattle. Lanegan, the lead singer and co-founder the Screaming Trees and former member of Queens of the Stone Age, passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 57. Lanegan, who...
SEATTLE, WA
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
MUSIC
SFGate

Eddie Vedder Honors ‘One of a Kind Singer’ Mark Lanegan at Seattle Concert

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder took a moment to pay tribute to grunge pioneer Mark Lanegan, who died Tuesday at age 57, at his concert in Seattle last night, Feb. 22. “I got here about four o’clock and all of a sudden my body started shaking a little bit,” Vedder told the audience (per a fan-shot video). “I started to feel really terrible and I think it was because I was having an allergic reaction to sadness. Because we lost … there’s a guy called Mark Lanegan. You know, there are a lot of really great musicians, some people know Seattle because of the musicians that have come out of the great Northwest. Some of those guys were one of a kind singers. Mark was certainly that and with such a strong voice.”
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Hear Mark Lanegan Duet With Kurt Cobain on ‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night’

Click here to read the full article. The news of Mark Lanegan’s death broke early this afternoon, and it’s already sending shockwaves across the rock landscape. The former Screaming Trees frontman was a towering figure in the history of grunge. Starting in 1986 with their LP Clairvoyance, Lanegan and his bandmates set the stage for Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and so much music that followed in their wake. The Nineties would have unfolded in imaginably different ways without his influence. For a tiny bit of proof, check out this rendition of “Where Did You Sleep Last Night” from Lanegan’s 1990 solo...
MUSIC
The Independent

Mark Lanegan death: Former Screaming Trees singer dies aged 57 as music world pays tribute

Screaming Trees singer Mark Lanegan has died, aged 57.He died at his home in Killarney, Ireland, with a statement on Lanegan’s official Twitter account reading: “Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning.”The musician, who also featured on several tracks by Queens of The Stone Age and The Gutter Twins. was hailed as “a beloved singer, songwriter, author”.“No other information is available at this time,” the statement continued. “The family asks everyone to respect their privacy at this time.”Lanegan, who often recorded under the name “Dark Mark”, wrote about themes including crime and addiction. He formed Screaming Trees in...
MUSIC
iheart.com

Music: Eddie Vedder Pays Tribute To Mark Lanegan, Heart Tour, Slash, Tool!

Watch EDDIE VEDDER Pay Tribute To MARK LANEGAN During Seattle Concert: 'He's Gonna Be Deeply Missed'. Nancy Wilson Is Doing a Heart Tour . . . Without Her Sister Ann. HEART is gearing up for a tour . . . but it's not the Heart you're used to. It's NANCY WILSON'S HEART . . . which will be Nancy and her own band, which does NOT include her sister ANN.
MUSIC
AFP

Grunge pioneer Mark Lanegan dies at 57

Mark Lanegan, whose dramatic baritone vocals fronted the proto-grunge band Screaming Trees, died Tuesday at his home in Killarney, Ireland. He made a name for himself in the late 1980s and early 1990s with the band Screaming Trees, a forerunner of the grunge movement that would come to define the American northwest.
HOMELESS
Fatherly

RIP Mark Lanegan: These Are His 6 Essential Albums

On February 22, 2022, legendary singer-songwriter Mark Lanegan died at the age of 57. The Seattle-born rocker is perhaps most famous for his band Screaming Trees, but if that is your only knowledge of Lanegan’s contributions to the world of punk, rock, and all sorts of other musical genres, then you don’t know Lanegan. A musical polymath, Lanegan’s talents were more varied than most. He was not simply a guy who did ’90s alt-rock. That’s part of it.
SEATTLE, WA
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy