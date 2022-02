New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to get rid of the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, but has no specific timetable beyond saying it may take a “few weeks.”. “Within these next few weeks, you are going to see may of these mandates dissipate - so when my doctors tell me Eric is good to peel back another layer, we’re going to pull back another layer,” he said Friday at an event for the Staten Island Ferry.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO