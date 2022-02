After leading the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl, head coach Sean McVay contemplated walking away from it all. But after a little bit of time to reflect on everything, he has decided to return to the Rams for next season. However, streaming powerhouse Amazon smells blood in the water in McVay’s decision and is pulling out an ace up their sleeve to pry him away from the Rams.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO