Morgan Wallen Is ‘Wasted on You’ in New Heartbreak Single [Listen]

By Grace Lenehan Vaughn
 2 days ago
Morgan Wallen is sending the smoky heartbreak tune "Wasted on You" to country radio as his next official single. Wallen, Ernest K. Smith, Ryan Vojtesak and Josh Thompson co-wrote the song, which follows Wallen's recent No. 1, "Sand in My Boots." In the slow-burning track, Wallen sings from the...

