Morgan Wallen Is ‘Wasted on You’ in New Heartbreak Single [Listen]

You could chart the rise of Morgan Wallen, the first major country star of the twenty-twenties, by keeping track of all the apologies he has issued over the past year and a half. “My actions this past weekend were pretty shortsighted,” he said, in the fall of 2020, after he was photographed, maskless, in an Alabama bar and was subsequently denied a planned appearance on “Saturday Night Live.” (He was finally booked on “Saturday Night Live” two months later, and played a sheepish version of himself in a sketch set at that Alabama bar.) He issued a more serious apology this past February, a few weeks after the release of his blockbuster double-album “Dangerous,” when he was captured on tape using the N-word, seemingly in reference to a friend of his. “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back,” he told TMZ. He was removed from country-radio playlists and award shows; he issued more apologies and mainly stayed out of sight.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO