ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baraboo, WI

Baraboo man pleads guilty, sentenced following Sauk Co. high-speed chase

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45wpJR_0eNyiNer00
Jason Morrison/FreeImages.com

MADISON, Wis. — A Baraboo man was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison for leading authorities on a high-speed chase after an attempted robbery in Sauk County last year, the justice department said.

Anthony Wilson, 29, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm stemming from the June 3, 2021, incident. Officials said Sauk County deputies responded to a report of an armed assault and tried to pull Wilson over.

Wilson sped away and was later arrested outside a school in the West Baraboo area, which was locked down as a result, the justice department said. After his arrest, law enforcement reportedly asked Wilson whether or not he had a gun and he admitted he was armed at the time of the chase. He then showed police where he had hidden a loaded revolver near school grounds.

The charge against Wilson came as the result of an investigation by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sauk County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Baraboo, WI
County
Sauk County, WI
City
Madison, WI
Baraboo, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Arrest made in Door County bar fire that killed two people

Police say a tenant who lived above a Sturgeon Bay bar where a fire this week killed two people and endangered others has been arrested. The 57-year-old man is in the Door County Jail on probable charges of second-degree reckless homicide and second-degree endangering safety. Authorities have said nine rooms above Butch’s Bar were rented. The bodies of two tenants were found in the rubble of the burned building. A third individual was injured in the fire early Tuesday and was taken to a Milwaukee burn center. Police say the arrest Thursday followed multiple interviews as the fire’s cause was investigated. 
DOOR COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Prison#Sauk Co#The Justice Department#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD: firearms, ammunition, drugs found after search warrant

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say officers found three guns, large amounts of ammunition, cash, and drugs inside a west side home while serving a search warrant Thursday morning. According to a press release, the Madison Police Department SWAT team assisted the Violent Crimes Unit to serve the warrant. It was part of a Sunday evening weapons offense investigation. The...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘He did not deserve this’: Mother of man fatally shot outside Beloit Memorial High School wants justice for her son

BELOIT, Wis. — There’s pain every single day for Teresa Jackson, who lost her son four weeks ago. Jackson’s son, 19-year-old Jion Broomfield, was shot and killed outside Beloit Memorial High School on Jan. 29. RELATED: Police issue warrant for suspect in fatal shooting at Beloit Memorial High School. “He was special to us and I don’t understand how a...
BELOIT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW-La Crosse, local police to search for missing student Hamud Faal

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, local police and the family of Hamud Faal will be in Riverside Park Saturday to search for the missing UW-L student. Twenty-five-year-old Faal was last seen early Sunday morning walking alone near Front and Jay streets. The La Crosse Police Department has asked anyone with information to contact them. The search…
LA CROSSE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy