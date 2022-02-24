Baraboo man pleads guilty, sentenced following Sauk Co. high-speed chase

Jason Morrison/FreeImages.com

MADISON, Wis. — A Baraboo man was sentenced Wednesday to more than three years in federal prison for leading authorities on a high-speed chase after an attempted robbery in Sauk County last year, the justice department said.

Anthony Wilson, 29, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm stemming from the June 3, 2021, incident. Officials said Sauk County deputies responded to a report of an armed assault and tried to pull Wilson over.

Wilson sped away and was later arrested outside a school in the West Baraboo area, which was locked down as a result, the justice department said. After his arrest, law enforcement reportedly asked Wilson whether or not he had a gun and he admitted he was armed at the time of the chase. He then showed police where he had hidden a loaded revolver near school grounds.

The charge against Wilson came as the result of an investigation by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

