ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Bristol City may struggle to hold onto young starlet Alex Scott as West Ham, Leicester and Everton plot moves for the exciting teenager who has been dubbed The Guernsey Jack Grealish

By Adrian Kajumba For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Bristol City are bracing themselves for big-money offers from the Premier League and abroad for teenage starlet Alex Scott.

The Championship side are readying themselves for a summer fight to retain Scott with interest mounting in the exciting teenager who has been dubbed The Guernsey Grealish.

Scott, 18, broke into the Robins side last term but has established himself in Nigel Pearson’s team this season. He has grown in importance as the campaign has progressed, starting each of their last 19 games, and been in sparkling form.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J1UC0_0eNyhtUy00
Premier League giants are said to be interested in signing the young Bristol starlet Alex Scott 

Currently part of England’s under-19 setup, Pearson has tipped him to go on and play for the seniors.

West Ham’s interest in Scott has emerged, while Everton and Leicester have also been linked but Sportsmail understands they are far from his only admirers with the list lengthy.

City games this season have been swamped with scouts from the top flight’s biggest sides down plus continental clubs all running the rule over Scott.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yUnsO_0eNyhtUy00
The 18-year-old has been been dubbed as The Guernsey Jack Grealish due to his style of play
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ibJfz_0eNyhtUy00
Scott can play as a wing-back, right and central midfielder and even in the holding role

Primarily an attacking midfielder, Scott has earned comparisons to Manchester City and England star Grealish due to his style of play and appearance.

However he has shown his versatility too, also playing as a wing-back, right and central midfielder and even the holding role, impressing wherever he is deployed.

Bristol City recorded a pre-tax loss of £38m in their most recent financial results so are expected to have to cash in on at least one of their prized assets following this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ABSKn_0eNyhtUy00
West Ham have registered an interest but will have to fight of rivals Leicesters and Everton

However they have Scott secured on a contract until 2025, putting them in a strong position, and also have a track record of only selling on their terms, getting good money for their most valuable players.

Brighton had to agree a club record £22m to prise Adam Webster away while Lloyd Kelly’s move to Bournemouth is worth up to £20m.

The likes of Josh Brownhill, Bobby Reid and Aiden Flint were also only allowed to leave Ashton Gate for significant fees.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Leicester City fan, 19, sentenced to four months in youth custody and hit with 10-year ban from football games after invading the pitch to attack Nottingham Forest players during FA Cup match

A Leicester City fan has been sentenced to four months in youth custody after he jumped the advertising boards and 'swung punches' at three celebrating Nottingham Forest players. Apprentice carpenter Cameron Toner admitted three charges of assault by beating following the incident during the FA Cup fourth round game between...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Jack Grealish sends 'get well' message to young fan with cancer

A girl with a rare cancer has received a surprise "get well" message from England and Manchester City footballer Jack Grealish. Seven-year-old Leila was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of sarcoma, just weeks after cheering on England and her favourite player in Euro 2020. Her family is now raising money...
CANCER
The Independent

Wales team news: Louis Rees-Zammit left out and Taulupe Faletau recalled for England clash in Six Nations

Wales boss Wayne Pivac has left out wing Louis Rees-Zammit and recalled number eight Taulupe Faletau for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against England.Rees-Zammit is replaced by a fit-again Josh Adams, with Alex Cuthbert retained on the other wing and set to win his 50th cap.Faletau makes his first Wales appearance for 11 months, having proved his fitness following a long-term ankle injury by playing in Bath’s last two Gallagher Premiership matches against Wasps and Leicester.Follow all the Six Nations team news LIVEHe returns in a reshaped back-row, with Ross Moriarty switching to blindside flanker and Taine Basham lining up...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Brownhill
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Lloyd Kelly
Person
Nigel Pearson
SkySports

Anthony Elanga: Manchester United youngster will not be brought into England set-up

The FA has no plans to bring Manchester United's rising star Anthony Elanga into the England fold, Sky Sports News understands. Winger Elanga, 19, has been a bright spark in United's season and has scored in each of his last two games - a 4-2 Premier League victory at Leeds on Sunday followed by the 1-1 Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Poland international Matty Cash BOOKED for taking his shirt off to reveal a message of support to team-mate in Kyiv during goal celebration for Aston Villa against Brighton

Aston Villa's Matty Cash received a yellow card for removing his shirt after showing a message of support to his Polish team-mate who is in Kyiv. The Ukrainian capital city is under attack from Russian forces after the Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade the country in the early hours of Thursday morning.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlet#Uk#The Premier League#Robins#Brighton#Prise Adam Webster
BBC

Manchester United v Watford: Confirmed team news

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick makes four changes to the side that started the 1-1 Champions League draw at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday. Anthony Elanga, who scored the equaliser for United in that game, is brought into the starting XI, along with Alex Telles, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Nemanja Matic.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

EFL highlights and round-up: Bournemouth, Fulham win

Bournemouth staged a dramatic recovery to beat Stoke 2-1 and stay in the automatic Sky Bet Championship promotion places. Tap here to see highlights from all of the Sky Bet Championship matches... Stoke led through Tommy Smith after 20 minutes but had Morgan Fox sent off before the break for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Christian Eriksen makes his long awaited return to action, eight months after nearly dying on the pitch following cardiac arrest at Euro 2020... as he comes off the bench for his Brentford debut in clash with Newcastle

Christian Eriksen has made his hugely anticipated Brentford debut against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday. It caps a remarkable return for the midfielder, who eight months ago suffered a cardiac arrest, collapsing on the pitch during Denmark's defeat by Finland at Euro 2020. The 30-year-old came off...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ralf Rangnick tells Marcus Rashford to follow Jadon Sancho's lead and take the 'next step' by performing in games as well as he does in training... as the Manchester United forward fails to score for the SIXTH game in a row

Ralf Rangnick has told Marcus Rashford to mirror Jadon Sancho and transform his strong performances in training into games. Rashford started on the bench in Manchester United's 0-0 draw with Watford on Saturday afternoon before coming on in the 74th minute as the team pushed to break the deadlock. However,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Cardiff City vs Fulham LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Cardiff City face Fulham in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

303K+
Followers
18K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy