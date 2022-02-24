ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson Is Performing a Dolly Parton Tribute at the 2022 ACM Awards

By Grace Lenehan Vaughn
98.1 The Hawk
98.1 The Hawk
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kelly Clarkson will take the stage at the 2022 ACM Awards on March 7 to perform a special tribute to country legend Dolly Parton. Clarkson announced news of the performance on her talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show, on Wednesday (Feb. 23). Parton, of course, will be present for Clarkson’s performance,...

981thehawk.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Celebrate 3-Year Anniversary

Miranda Lambert's burning with love after three years of marriage to Brendan McLoughlin, and to underscore the point she celebrated their wedding anniversary basking under the sun!. The country singer took to Instagram to mark the occasion and shared a series of photos of the happy couple together. Lambert captioned...
RELATIONSHIPS
Ok Magazine

Country Music's Secrets & Scandals: Inside Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton & More Star's Failed Marriages, Illicit Affairs : Photos

Love is like a song!....a sad song. From divorces to betryal to working through relationship woes — nobody knows heartache and struggle quite like country singers. Singers like Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, Reba Mcentire, Kenny Chesney along with Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have all gone through troubles with love as well as life — and have made millions penning songs about it!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Blanco Brown
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Gabby Barrett
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Brooke Eden
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
Person
Eric Church
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Are Speechless After Seeing 'The Voice' Star's Tribute to Céline Dion

Kelly Clarkson's recent cover on The Kelly Clarkson Show reminds us all why we love French-Canadian superstar Céline Dion. As part of her award-winning daytime TV talk show, the American Idol alum gets up on stage to belt out hit songs for her Kellyoke segment. Her latest pick for the karaoke-style was an oldie but a goodie that has been sung by other great performers. Country-rock singer Roy Orbison originally recorded "I Drove All Night" and Cyndi Lauper came out with her cover in 1988. More than a decade later, Céline covered it in 2003 for her eighth studio album One Heart.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Kelly Clarkson files to drop "Clarkson" from her legal name

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Kelly Brianne Clarkson is dropping her last name, so she will only be known as Kelly Brianne. “My new name more fully reflects who I am," Clarkson wrote in the legal document. It's unclear if her changing her legal will affect how she's known on TV as the star of The Kelly Clarkson Show. ALSO: Clarkson filmed her show Wednesday from quarantine, isolating even though she's "not even sick."
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

Not Just Brandon! Look Back at Kelly Clarkson’s A-List Dating History

Romance rewind! Kelly Clarkson kept her love life relatively private before her relationship with Brandon Blackstock. The “Miss Independent” singer, who rose to fame after winning American Idol‘s debut season in 2002, hasn’t spoken much about her dating life before marrying Blackstock — even when she was rumored to be romancing From Justin to Kelly costar Justin Guarini in the early 2000s.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acm Awards#Las Vegas#Performing#The Kelly Clarkson Show#Brothers Osborne
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton floors fans with long curly hair in unrecognizable throwback

Blake Shelton's appearance had fans doing a double-take on Thursday. The Voice star looked so different rocking long, glossy, curly locks and extended sideburns instead of his usual salt and pepper hue in a throwback photo shared on Instagram. The image appears to have been taken at the start of Blake's career, although his style hasn't changed as much as his hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Delivers Soulful Cover of Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Breadwinner’: Watch

Kelly Clarkson has passed along Kacey Musgraves’ dire warning to “stay away from a boy like that” on the Thursday (Feb. 10) episode of her eponymous talk show. For the latest edition of Kellyoke, host Clarkson and her band Y’all put their own spin on “Breadwinner,” a fan favorite track from Musgrave’s 2021 album Star-Crossed. The original is a soft, cautionary tale against dating men who can’t handle your success, full of bouncy percussion and sparkling harmonies. The three-time Grammy winner, on the other hand, brought the song up an octave and gave it a harder edge with her signature chesty vocals. Funky synthesizer organs and guitar work round out the instrumentals. Clarkson pretty much never misses, and with this cover, the shining moment comes just after the one minute mark, when she belts out, “The fault isn’t mine.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Taste of Country

When Priscilla Block Says Kelly Clarkson Changed Her Life, She Means It

The old adage goes that you should never meet your heroes because they'll disappoint you. Priscilla Block says bring on the disappointment!. The country newcomer has a growing list of inspirations, and she's dying to meet them. During normal times, she would have had an opportunity at this point in her career. The viral sensation drove "Just About Over You" inside the Top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, and her new single, "My Bar," is off to a fine start. For an artist on a major label, that kind of success is a key to open up doors to new stages, tours, collaborations, etc, but ...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Dolly Parton to Host 57th Academy of Country Music Awards

Country icon Dolly Parton will host the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. The two-hour show will stream live without commercials at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video on March 7 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Parton will be joined by a co-host, who will be announced later, with nominations for this year’s awards slated for reveal next week.
MUSIC
tvinsider.com

2022 ACM Awards: Chris Young, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton & Walker Hayes Lead Nominations

The nominations for the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards are out. Chris Young leads nominations with seven, including Album and Single of the Year. Miranda Lambert received a record-tying (with Reba McEntire) 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination and four other nominations. Walker Hayes and Chris Stapleton also received five nominations. Jordan Davis, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen each received four nominations. And this year, 35% of the nominees are first-timers overall or in their respective categories.
CELEBRITIES
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy