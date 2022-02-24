Major League Baseball Season Shortened if Deal Not Reached by Monday

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Feb. 25:. Before baseball’s color barrier was broken in 1947, Irvin -- a Negro Leagues All-Star for the Newark Eagles in 1941, ’46, ’47 and ’48 -- was seriously considered to become the first Black player in the Majors. Though Jackie Robinson was the one to make history, Irvin joined the New York Giants in 1949 and was a star in his own right for the next eight seasons, and he was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in ’73. The left fielder was essential to the Giants’ run to the World Series in ’51, batting .312 with 24 homers and 121 RBIs while mentoring a young Willie Mays and finishing third in NL MVP voting.

BASEBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO