Woman wanted for shoplifting at Hattiesburg Ulta Beauty

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police are working to identify the woman accused of shoplifting from Ulta Beauty.

Police said the woman took more than $1,800 worth of merchandise from the business on Turtle Creek Drive on February 17, 2022.

If you know the identity of the woman, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

