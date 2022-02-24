ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Woman wanted for shoplifting at Hattiesburg Ulta Beauty

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PO5TI_0eNyf2sy00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police are working to identify the woman accused of shoplifting from Ulta Beauty.

Second suspect arrested in Jones County aggravated assault case

Police said the woman took more than $1,800 worth of merchandise from the business on Turtle Creek Drive on February 17, 2022.

If you know the identity of the woman, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

Related
WJTV 12

2 arrested for National Street homicide in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested two men on Wednesday, February 23 in connection to a January 2022 homicide. Police said Christopher Henderson, Jr., 20, of Vicksburg, and Jordan Harvey, 19, of Canton, were both charged with murder in connection to the death of Reginald Rogers, Jr., 20. The shooting happened on National Street […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg man arrested on drug charge in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a Hattiesburg man on a drug charge on Thursday, February 24. Deputies said they responded to a home on Northeast Drive in the Powers Community after receiving a call about a disturbance. They arrested Dustin Shoemake, 32, for possession of methamphetamine. He was booked into the […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect convicted for 2019 Holmes County homicide

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – After a three-day trail in Holmes County Circuit Court, Ashia Williams-Forrest was found guilty of first-degree murder. Prosecutors said the charges stemmed from the shooting death of Atavius Horton, 24, who was shot and killed on May 17, 2019, in Lexington. Police said Williams-Forrest shot Horton after he was leaving […]
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
County
Jones County, MS
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Hattiesburg, MS
Crime & Safety
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
Jones County, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Fight leads to Monroe man arrested for Manslaughter

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, February 25, 2022, Monroe Police responded to a home invasion at the 1600 block of McKeen Plaza. Upon arrival, officers discovered a white male deceased on the living room floor. After officers and investigators observed the victim’s body at the scene, they noticed the victim was killed by blunt […]
MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

Family wants justice for 3 killed in 2021 Club Rain shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Four months after a shooting that killed three people at Club Rain in Jackson, police still searching for those responsible for the crime. Deanne Bell and Eli Bridges were two of the victims who were killed on October 17, 2021. “Never in a million years would I have thought letting my […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

2 additional arrests made in shooting death of McComb 6-year-old

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, February 24, McComb police made two additional arrests in connection to the shooting that killed a six-year-old. Jakhyri Isaac, 17, and Eric Spurlock, 20, have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault. The shooting happened on Sunday, February 20 at Central Park in McComb. Oterrious Marks, 6, was […]
MCCOMB, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Crime Stoppers#Woman Wanted#Police#Hattiesburg Ulta Beauty#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Jones County Dollar General employee charged with embezzlement

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies arrested a Dollar General employee on an embezzlement charge. Christi Causey, 60, of Soso, was arrested on Friday, February 25. She is accused of embezzling more than $62,000 from the store in Calhoun since October 2021. Causey is being held at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police chief responds to lawsuit over checkpoints

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police Chief James Davis spoke about a recent lawsuit that was filed against the police department’s Ticket, Arrest, and Tow (TAT) initiative. The Mississippi Center for Justice filed the lawsuit on Thursday. They said using roadblocks to solve crimes is unconstitutional. However, Davis said the department has been conducting checkpoints […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in Hazlehurst

HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Thursday, February 24 in Hazlehurst. The shooting took place just before 5:00 p.m. at the Stanley Tire and Auto on Caldwell Drive. Copiah County Coroner has identified the victim as Christopher Buie. The suspect, Stanley Eckhoff, was arrested. Investigators said the shooting stemmed […]
HAZLEHURST, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Crews respond to metal shop fire in Moselle

MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to a metal shop fire on Sanford Road Thursday night. The fire happened just after 8:30 p.m. The owner of the shop said he was at his house next door, and there were two loud blasts. The owner and neighbors went outside and found […]
MOSELLE, MS
WJTV 12

MBS blood drives for Feb. 25-27

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) will host several blood drives in Central Mississippi February 25-27, 2022. On Thursday, MBS officials said they were at critically low levels in platelets, B+, O+ and O- blood types. The blood drives will happen at the following locations: Friday: Tougaloo College – 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

March Cruise In to be held in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Mississippi Classic Cruisers will host the March Cruise In on Saturday, March 12. The event will be held at Grills of Mississippi in Ridgeland from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy classic cruisers, food, friends and fellowship.
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

66th Recruit Class graduates from Jackson Police Training Academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 66th Recruit Class graduated from the Jackson Police Training Academy on Friday, February 25. The class of eight started their training in December 2021, but they were sent back home after just four days due to a positive COVID-19 test. “We were inside the classroom on our first topic when […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Kosciusko firefighters rescue dogs from house fire

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko firefighters saved two dogs while responding to a house fire on Thursday, February 24. The fire happened at a home on Arrowhead Drive. When firefighters and police arrived, they were told about the two dogs trapped in the home. The firefighters entered the home and were able to rescue the […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

577 new coronavirus cases, 24 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 577 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 24 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 24. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 789,056 with 12,008 deaths. Cumulative Cases […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy