ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas average gas price stays at $3.20 per gallon in latest AAA report

By Bill Smith
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W2dB4_0eNyeuuy00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The team at AAA says the average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Arkansas has remained stable this week but warned crude oil prices could soar due to the situation in Ukraine.

Arkansas drivers are still paying $3.20 per gallon on average, unchanged from the previous week but 79 cents more than this same time in 2021.

Over 1.7M Hondas investigated for unexpected automatic braking

The price around the Little Rock metro remained at $3.16, while Hot Springs is down to $3.14. The Texarkana area is seeing the highest prices in the Natural State at $3.35.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05NxDI_0eNyeuuy00

Drivers in Arkansas can be happy to know they are paying the lowest gas price in the country. Across the United States, drivers saw gas prices climb by two cents from the previous week to $3.54, which is up 88 cents from the previous year. California continues to see the highest prices in the U.S. at $4.75.

AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria noted that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia has sent oil futures soaring to nearly $100 per barrel, a price not seen since 2014.

Shares plunge, oil soars around the world after Russian action in Ukraine

Combine that with a seasonal demand increase due to spring travel and drivers could soon be feeling the squeeze.

“Recent geopolitical unrest and supply issues have pushed crude oil to its highest price in seven years,” Chabarria said. “Drivers can expect to pay more at the pump as a result as the price of crude oil accounts for 50 to 60% of retail gasoline prices.”

Here are a few tips provided by the AAA on how to save money on fuel:

  • Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level
  • Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures
  • Remove unnecessary and bulky items from your car
  • Minimize your use of air conditioning
  • Slow down and drive the speed limit
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KARK 4 News

Gov. Asa Hutchinson discusses Ukraine, COVID-19 in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson held his weekly news briefing Friday morning to discuss rising tensions in Ukraine, the recent ice storm and the COVID-19 response in Arkansas. Hutchinson expressed his support for the county as they strive to protect their independence during the Russian invasion. He added that, moving forward, the United […]
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Traffic
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Texarkana, AR
State
California State
City
Hot Springs, AR
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Traffic
KARK 4 News

Winter weather leaves 30K+ without power in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As temperatures reach below freezing across Arkansas, energy companies around the state are reporting that thousands are without power. According to PowerOutages.US, there are more than 30,000 Arkansas customers currently without power. As of Friday morning, the majority of power outages are in eastern Arkansas. Entergy officials noted Wednesday that the […]
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Natural Gas#Oil And Gas#Aaa#Russian
KARK 4 News

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Arkansas

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Feb. 23, with the percent of hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy