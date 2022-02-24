ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

'No war': Russian footballer condemns his country's invasion of Ukraine as the Dynamo Moscow striker becomes the first high-profile player from Vladimir Putin's homeland to speak out after Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko told the leader 'I hope you die'

Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Russia and Dynamo Moscow striker Fedor Smolov has expressed his opposition to the country's invasion of Ukraine by writing 'no war' on Instagram.

Vladimir Putin sent shockwaves rippling through Europe on Thursday morning when he ordered Russian troops to launch an all-out war on Ukraine, which swiftly resulted in tanks rolling across the border, helicopters swarming the skies and missiles raining down on their neighbour country.

Cruise missiles, guided bombs and GRAD rockets took out targets from east to west, with airfields, military bases, ammo dumps, and command posts - including in the capital - all coming under fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12sVww_0eNydwid00
Russia striker Fedor Smolov (R) has condemned the country's decision to invade Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5XA1_0eNydwid00

The death toll so far is still unclear, as one Ukrainian official said 'hundreds' had been killed in the early clashes, while another estimated a figure of 40.

Nevertheless, Russia's actions in Ukraine risk sparking the bloodiest conflict Europe has seen since the Second World War.

Manchester City and Ukraine star Oleksandr Zinchenko was the first high-profile footballer to speak out on the invasion. In a now-deleted Instagram story, Zinchenko posted a photo of Putin and wrote: 'I hope you die the most painful suffering death, creature'.

Now Smolov has become the first Russian player to comment on the situation, taking to Instagram himself to condemn his country's move on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FP5BR_0eNydwid00
Russia has launched all-out war on Ukraine after being ordered to invade by Putin on Thursday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f4wbY_0eNydwid00
Cruise missiles, guided bombs and GRAD rockets have taken out targets from east to west

The striker, who has earned 45 caps for Russia in his career, posted a black square and wrote the caption: 'No war' along with a broken-heart emoji and the Ukraine flag.

Russia's decision to attack Ukraine has rocked Europe to its core, and UEFA are now set to moved this year's Champions League final from St Petersburg in the wake of Thursday's invasion.

European football's governing body are expected to make the call after arranging an emergency meeting for Friday, with three London venues - Wembley Stadium, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and West Ham's London Stadium - amongst the alternatives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cESlv_0eNydwid00
Smolov took to Instagram to write 'no war' and express his support for the country of Ukraine

A UEFA statement read: 'Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the UEFA President has decided to call an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for Friday 25 February at 10:00 CET, in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions.'

UEFA is also facing increased calls to drop their £33million-a-year sponsorship deal with the majority state-owned Russian energy provider Gazprom, who sponsor the Nations League and European Championship.

All members of their executive committee have been invited to the meeting, including Zenit St Petersburg president and Gazprom chief executive Alexander Dyukov.

Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
TheConversationAU

Why Vladimir Putin is so confident in his Ukraine strategy – he has a trump card in China

The Beijing Winter Olympics will be remembered not just for China’s efforts to impress the world amid criticisms of its human rights record. The games were also held against the backdrop of the most dramatic escalation of strategic tensions between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War. In fact, the great power standoff over Ukraine and the never-ending speculation over whether Russia will invade have often overshadowed the international celebration of sport and unity. The end of the games coincided with an escalation of fighting in eastern Ukraine. If the threat of Russia’s use of force against...
POLITICS
Place
Europe
Instagram
Sports
Country
Russia
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin ready to talk with NATO; says some Russian troops leaving Ukraine border

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that he’s ready to discuss Russia’s security concerns with the U.S. and NATO, and has agreed to pull some Russian troops away from Ukraine. Ahead of his remarks, the Russian military announced some of the units positioned near Ukraine are returning to their home bases.
POLITICS
MSNBC

What Vladimir Putin is so afraid of in Ukraine

NBC News senior international correspondent Keir Simmons and president of the Council on Foreign Relations Richard Haass discuss why Putin is taking the steps he is in Ukraine, and what led to the escalation in tension. "This isn't a battle between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Simmons says. "This is a battle between President Putin and the people of Ukraine... he doesn't want to show that leading a revolution can lead to prosperity and freedom." Feb. 22, 2022.
POLITICS
Washington Post

As he threatens Ukraine, Putin fights a second battle at home

In menacing Ukraine with a massive troop buildup, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ostensible rationale centers on the supposed security threat that Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO would pose to his country. This is patently untrue; moreover, Mr. Putin’s threats violate several points of international law, starting with the territorial integrity of Ukraine, a recognized member of the United Nations. A far more likely reason for Mr. Putin’s belligerence is his worry that a successful pro-Western democracy right next door would set an example that citizens of his authoritarian kleptocracy might find attractive — even inspiring. There is, in short, a link between the Russian government’s aggression abroad and its repression at home.
POLITICS
HollywoodLife

​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old. Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

