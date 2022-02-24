Arkansas average gas price stays at $3.20 per gallon in latest AAA report
The team at AAA says the average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Arkansas has remained stable this week but warned crude oil prices could soar due to the situation in Ukraine.
The team at AAA says the average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Arkansas has remained stable this week but warned crude oil prices could soar due to the situation in Ukraine.
MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.https://www.myarklamiss.com/
Comments / 2