Arkansas State

Arkansas average gas price stays at $3.20 per gallon in latest AAA report

By Bill Smith
 1 day ago

The team at AAA says the average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Arkansas has remained stable this week but warned crude oil prices could soar due to the situation in Ukraine.

Related
Louisiana woman arrested for Vicksburg Walmart shooting

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a Tallulah, Louisiana, woman in connection to a shooting that happened at the Vicksburg Walmart. Tonya Robinson, 45, was arrested on Wednesday, February 23. She was charged with aggravated assault. The shooting happened at the Walmart on Iowa Boulevard on Sunday, February 20. Police said Robinson appeared in […]
VICKSBURG, MS
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Lowest Gas Price In America

Gas prices price in America has risen and risen sharply recently. One year ago, according to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas was $2.46. The number is now $3.44 and most days moves upward. There are several causes of high gas prices. The primary factor is oil prices. State gas taxes […]
iheart.com

What will you do if gas prices hit $7 a gallon?

As soon as we see $100 a barrel oil, an energy expert is predicting $5 a gallon with worse to follow. "My guess is that you are going to see $5 a gallon at any triple-digit [oil prices] ... as soon as you get to $100. And you might get to $6.50 or $7. Forget about $150 a oil, I don't know where we will be bv then," Energy Word founder Dan Dicker said on Yahoo Finance Live.
Jake Wells

How High Will Gas Prices Go?

gas pumpPhoto by Erik Mclean (Creative Commons) Gas prices were already expected to rise, but now with invasion of Russia into Ukraine, the price of oil is going up which is driving up the price of gas. The national average for a gallon of gas has risen to $3.53, four cents more than a week ago. (source) Currently, at time of publication, the average in Ohio is $3.329. (source)
KHOU

Can anything be done to lower gas prices?

Normally gas gets cheaper in the first few months of a new year, as cold weather tends to keep us at home. But in 2022 the price is going up. There are several factors driving the increase, but tensions half a world a way are not helping. As the world...
Outsider.com

Gas Prices Continue Climbing: Which States Saw Biggest Increase This Week

Currently, it seems that the prices are steadily climbing across the board. Americans are dealing with inflation that sits at a 40-year high. As a result, they’re paying more for everything including food, rent, and recreation. At the same time, Americans are feeling a pinch at the pumps. Lately, gas prices across the country have been rising. However, some states are seeing higher prices at the pump than others. Recent data shows that gas prices have risen nearly twenty cents over the past week in some areas.
FOX 43

How to be fuel-efficient as gas prices continue to soar

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Prices at the pump continue to climb, and there doesn’t seem to be any signs of relief. “Generally speaking, the surge in gas prices usually starts in March so [the fact] that we’re getting it now is a little worrisome because we’re going to get a double dose when March rolls around,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
107.5 Zoo FM

Will Montana Gas Prices Reach $4.00 Per Gallon Soon?

Average gas prices in Montana continue to rise. The statewide average currently sits at $3.42 per gallon, which is a few cents higher than last week. Patrick DeHaan is Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy and he has the current numbers. “The national average is up four cents from a...
MyArkLaMiss

Crash in Ouachita Parish claims life of 1

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— Currently, the Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 2 in Sterlington. The crash involved an 18-wheeler and a Honda CR-V. The driver of the 18-wheeler was injured but the extent of injuries is unknown at this time. The driver of the CR-V was killed. No more details are […]
Money

Gas Prices Were Supposed to Finally Drop This Month — but They Just Keep Rising

Drivers were supposed to get some relief at the pump after gas prices soared some 50% percent in 2021. But so far in 2022, fuel prices have only kept creeping higher. The sharp spike in gas prices has been hitting consumers hard over the past several months. In November, the National Energy Assistance Directors’ Association estimated that an average family could expect to spend an extra $103 per month on gasoline.
Outsider.com

Oil Expert Weighs In on How High Gas Prices Could Soar

One energy strategist warns that consumers need to brace themselves for higher gas prices amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Russia produces 10% of the global demand for gas, which equals roughly 10 million barrels of oil a day. The escalation in relations between the two states disrupts the supply chain of fossil fuels.
MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

