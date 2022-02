PORTLAND, Ore. — We now have a rough estimate as to what tolls may cost along I-205 once ODOT starts collecting them sometime in 2025. "We’re looking at a variable rate that would have the lowest rate of around $0.60 per toll point and the highest rate, I think, just over $2, so that’s during the peak of the rush hour," said Mandy Putney, Urban Mobility Office strategic initiatives director at the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT).

