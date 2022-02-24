Russia says three people injured by alleged Ukrainian shells

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Russia's investigative committee said on Thursday three people had been injured by what it said were Ukrainian shells that hit residential areas in the southern Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine.

A series of loud blasts was heard in the region around the time when the investigative committee published the statement, according to a Reuters reporter.

Reporting by Anton Zverev and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.