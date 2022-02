If recent rumors are true, then NFL legend Troy Aikman has a $17 million-plus reason to leave FOX Sports and join ESPN. As reported earlier, the Dallas Cowboys icon is said to be in “deep negotiations” with ESPN for the lead analyst role on its “Monday Night Football” show. It is a pretty big move since a lot of people are already used to seeing Aikman alongside Joe Buck fore the network’s NFL coverage.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO