Though Juwan Howard never thought he’d have to be in this situation, the advantage of having a guy like Phil Martelli on the bench is paying off. Because Howard is suspended for the next 5 games, Martelli will step into the role as acting head coach for Michigan through the rest of the regular season. It’s been a few years since Martelli has been a head coach, but he has no plans of changing who he is over the next 5 games.

