Apple to add gender-neutral voice to Siri, recorded by LGBTQ+ person

Hey Siri, how does it feel to be a nonbinary virtual assistant?

Apple will soon release a fifth option for its American voice selections for Siri — one that’s not explicitly male or female.

The new voice, which will soon be available to the general public with the release of iPhone’s newest operating system update, iOS 15.4, was released to developers on Tuesday as a beta release.

Apple has confirmed that the voice was recorded by a member of the LGBTQ+ community, according to Axios.

Several videos currently making their way through social media timelines show that the voice is simply labeled “America (Voice 5)” on iPhone’s interface.

However, iOS developer Steve Moser shared on Twitter that the file name refers to the gender-neutral voice as “Quinn.”

In March 2021, when Apple added two new English voices to Siri and scrapped its default “female voice” selection, the company noted that the changes represented a “continuation of Apple’s long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion, and products and services that are designed to better reflect the diversity of the world we live in.”

Siri’s gender-neutral voice appears to add to Apple’s arsenal of diversity.

“We’re excited to introduce a new Siri voice for English speakers, giving users more options to choose a voice that speaks to them,” the tech giant said in a statement to Axios.

“Millions of people around the world rely on Siri every day to help get things done, so we work to make the experience feel as personalized as possible,” the statement added.

Under its current iOS 15.3, a female voice for Siri insists she’s “genderless. Like cacti and certain species of fish.”

“Animals and French nouns have gender. I do not,” is one of the answers given by the beloved virtual assistant, when asked about their/his/her gender.