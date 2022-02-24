Clearwater restaurant tech startup backed by Outback co-founder to be sold

Omnivore, whose clients include Bloomin’ Brands, has reached a deal to be acquired by digital ordering platform Olo. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and archive | Times ]

Omnivore Technologies, a Clearwater restaurant technology startup backed by Outback Steakhouse co-founder Chris Sullivan, is being acquired by an industry leader in digital ordering and delivery.

Olo Inc., headquartered in New York, announced the deal on a call with investors this week, and said it is expected to go through early this year. Terms were not disclosed.

Omnivore developed point-of-sale platforms (think paying at your table) and menu management systems (think ordering from a third-party delivery service like UberEats or DoorDash) that are in use at 22,000 restaurants worldwide, including at places like Burger King and Bloomin’ Brands, home to Outback and Carrabba’s Italian Grill.

Olo, which specializes in online ordering and delivery services, went public through an initial public offering last year. At the time it had a valuation of $3.6 billion.

The Omnivore acquisition will boost Olo’s restaurant partner base from 200 to more than 300 executives told investors on Wednesday.

“It’s really about acquiring the capabilities to enhance Olo’s on-premise opportunity and ecosystem,” chief operating officer Peter Benevides said. “And in conjunction with doing that, really adding a fantastic product and engineering team to the existing Olo team. So we’re really excited about bringing the Omnivore team over to Olo.”

Founded in 2012, Ominvore took off after an investment the year prior from Sullivan, which in turn led to a breakthrough deal with Bloomin’ Brands. In 2018, the company closed a $13 million Series A round of fundraising led by, among others, Coca-Cola and Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik.

Olo CEO Noah Glass said Omnivore appealed to them partly because of its ability to integrate “open check” technology into its own services.

“Think about this as putting your card on file at the bar and the ability to keep that tab open,” Glass said. “You can keep adding to it. We think that kind of open-check, two-way interaction with the point-of-sale is really compelling for those on-premise occasions when you are placing multiple orders on the same check, and that’s going to be key for the table service ordering experience.”

Olo reported revenues of $149.4 million in 2021, along with a net loss of $28 million. Olo stock opened at $11.75 per share Thursday before rising to more than $13 per share by late morning.