Subservicing, Webinar, QC, Verification, Underwriting Products; 2022 trends; Ukraine Crisis Unfolds

New developments are unfolding right now in Ukraine. ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Russia's Federation Council has given consent to President Vladimir Putin on the use of armed forces outside the country in connection with the situation in the Donbas, Russian state news agencies RIA-Novosti and TASS reported Tuesday. "The Federation Council decides to give consent to the President of the Russian Federation for the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation outside the territory of the Russian Federation on the basis of the generally recognized principles and norms of international law," TASS said, citing the decree. "The total number of formations of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, their areas of operation, their tasks, the period of stay outside the territory of the Russian Federation are determined by the President of the Russian Federation in accordance with the Constitution of the Russian Federation."

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO