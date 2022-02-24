True Black History museum exhibit on display at Fresno State

Fresno State is celebrating Black History Month by welcoming a touring museum to the Henry Madden Library.

The True Black History Museum allows guests to learn through rare artifacts.

Books, newspaper clippings, and photographs dating from the 1700s to the present day are displayed.

The museum was founded in 2010 and has toured the country since then.

More than 100,000 people at colleges, universities and other institutions have experienced the traveling exhibit.

"Depending on the community, we have a gamut of emotions. People who will cry, people who are unable to make it through, then some who are touched and inspired to do better. That's ultimately what we want to do. We want to bring about healing through this work," said Fred Scaffold, founder of the True Black History Museum.

The museum is currently in the middle of a 20-state tour, which ends next month.