Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

By Jon Winkler and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago
Thursday's Amazon deals feature helpful price cuts on ice cream makers, slippers and many more home essentials. Rossie/Segway/Samsung/Tuft & Needle/Cuisinart/Deer Stags/Amazon/Reviewed

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Every day, we scour Amazon to find the best deals available. Whether it’s something for your kitchen or top-rated tech to upgrade your smart home collection, the online shopping giant offers some of the best prices on a very wide range of items. Whatever you need, Amazon has you covered.

Below, you’ll find our top Amazon deals today, including a comfortable lap tray , some warm slippers and one of our favorite ice cream makers , all of which have been vetted by our team of deals experts to make sure they’re "best of web" prices. If you’re looking for N95 and KN95 masks right now, Amazon also has plenty of choices on sale today, too.

Tory Burch: Shop the semi-annual sale for big savings on chic styles

Patagonia Winter Sale: Nab epic deals on the outdoor gear you need while supplies last

If you’re not already an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up for a 30-day membership for free. An Amazon Prime subscription gets you free two-day shipping and tons of other benefits for $14.99 a month ($7.49 for students and $6.99 for those receiving qualifying government assistance ).

Better still, right now, shoppers can receive a $5 discount on their first $10-or-more Amazon app purchase .

The best Amazon deals of the day

1. 25% off: This multi-function kitchen tool

Whether it's a carrot or a banana, the Joseph Joseph slicer helps divvy up fruits and veggies with ease. Joseph Joseph/Amazon/Reviewed

If you want slices of your favorite fruits and vegetables to garnish your next meal with, the Joseph Joseph Multi Handheld Mandoline Slicer can help you work with ease. Typically listed for $14.99, this dishwasher-safe cooking accessory is now 25% off for $11.24. The developer says the slicer comes with three styles of grip on it: pinch grip for small items, center grip for round slices and flat grip for longer slices. It also has a grip handle and a protective guard from the blades to keep your hands as safe as possible.

Get the Joseph Joseph Multi Handheld Mandoline Slicer for $11.24 (Save $3.75)

2. Less than $15: These cozy slippers

These Deer Stags slippers promise warmth, comfort and support whenever you wear them. Deer Stags/Amazon/Reviewed

Keep your toes warm all winter long with the Deer Stags Slipperooz adult slippers . Typically listed from $36, these comfortable house shoes can be yours for as low as $11.49. The brand says its slippers are made in a slip-on clog style with microsuede fabric for the ultimate comfort. They also have built-in shock absorption for extra relief while walking in them indoors and outdoors.

Get the Deer Stags Slipperooz Wherever Adult Slippers from $11.49 (Save $8 to $28.51)

3. 68% off: One of our favorite ice cream makers

The Cuisinart ICE-100 is one of the best ice cream makers we've ever tried and it's on sale for a hefty discount. Cuisinart/Amazon/Reviewed

If you're a fan of soft serve and are waiting for your favorite ice cream shop to re-open in the spring, the Cuisinart ICE-100 compressor can help satisfy your sweet tooth at home. Normally priced at $545, this one-and-a-half-quart kitchen appliance is available for a whopping 68% discount at $176.97. The ICE-100 is one of the best ice cream makers we've ever tested , having impressed us with its easy-to-use design and its "keep cool" function that keeps your mix cold. It may be a bit difficult to clean up, but it still makes a tasty scoop.

Get the Cuisinart ICE-100 Compressor Ice Cream and Gelato Maker for $176.97 (Save $368.03)

4. Less than $20: This reusable pet hair remover

Trap pet hair at home on everything from couch cushions to carpets with the ChomChom roller. ChomChom

If you keep finding random bits of pet hair scattered around after you think you're finished cleaning your house, the ChomChom pet hair remover can help you finish the job. Typically listed for $34.99, this handheld lint roller is now 43% off at $19.96. ChomChom says the roller can work on furniture, upholstery, blankets and more without having to constantly remove sticky tape again and again. Once you've trapped pet hair, you can just press down on the release button to open and empty the roller's fur department.

Get the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover for $19.96 (Save $15.03)

5. 20% off: This comfortable lap tray

This Rossie lap tray lets you keep your laptop or your breakfast close while away from the kitchen table. Rossie Home/Amazon/Reviewed

Whether you want to take your laptop to the couch or savor your breakfast on your easy chair, the Rossie home lap tray will help keep everything balanced and stable. Normally priced at $34.99, you can get the rectangular home accessory for $27.99 in its calming gray color. Rossie says the tray fits laptops up to 15.6 inches in size and has a low-cut front lip for easy access to anything you put on it. The included cushion is even detachable for more stability when you have food on the tray.

Get the Rossie Home Lap Tray with Detachable Pillow from $27.99 (Save $5 to $10)

The best Amazon deals from this week

1. Tushy Classic 2.0 Bidet

We appreciated the easy installation process and smooth feeling of the Tushy Classic bidet. Reviewed/Mike Roorda

Make your visits to the bathroom more refreshing with the Tushy Classic 2.0 bidet . Normally priced at $99, this toilet attachment is now available for 50% off at $49.99. When we tested the older model of the Classic, our tester claimed he wasn't going back to "just toilet paper." Not only did he find the installation of the bidet fairly easy, but he was also impressed by how using the bidet lessened his need for toilet paper.

Get the Tushy Classic 2.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment for $49.99 (Save $49.01)

2. Tuft & Needle mattresses

Save up to $279 on the Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress and more. Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle makes the best mattress-in-a-box we've ever tried and right now, Amazon has some of the brand's cozy mattresses on sale. One of them is the Tuft & Needle Mint , which you can get in the queen size for 20% off at $956. The brand says the Mint has two comfort layers of its adaptive foam and a super luxe knit cover for a more cozy feel. There's also the Nod by Tuft & Needle 8-inch foam mattress , typically listed for $499 in its queen size but now on sale for 10% off at $449.10. The brand says the Nod's foam has a balanced feel of soft and firm that also keeps you from overheating at night.

Save up to 20% on select Tuft & Needle mattresses

3. RAK Universal Socket Tool

Make your next home improvement project easier with the RAK Universal Socket Tool. RAK/Amazon/Reviewed

Upgrade your home hardware with the RAK Universal Socket tool . Currently listed for $14.99, you can use the 20% coupon on the product page to bring the price down to $11.99 at checkout. RAK says the socket tool contains 54 individual hardened steel spring pins that conform to the shape of hex nuts, hooks, bolt heads and more. It also comes with a power drill adapter to easily turn any drill or power screwdriver into a power socket driver.

Get the RAK Universal Socket Tool 2-Piece Set for $11.99 with coupon (Save $3)

4. Segway G30P Ninebot MAX Electric Kick Scooter

The Segway Ninebot MAX G30P is the best electric scooter we've ever tried and you can get it for less than $900. Segway/Amazon/Reviewed

Cruise around town with ease on the Segway Ninebot MAX G30P electric scooter . Typically listed for $949.99, this foldable transport is now available for $877.99, 8% off. The Ninebot MAX is the best electric scooter we've ever tried thanks to its anti-lock braking system and front and rear shock absorbers that made for a safe and smooth ride. We also liked that compared with other scooters, the Ninebot MAX's battery has a relatively fast charge time of six hours.

Get the Segway Ninebot MAX G30P Electric Kick Scooter for $877.99 (Save $72)

5. Samsung computer monitors

Whether you want a standard visual for work or an expanded view of your next gaming session, these Samsung monitors can be great tech additions. Samsung/Amazon/Reviewed

Give your computer graphics a visual upgrade with select Samsung monitors on sale at Amazon today. The brand's 24-inch M5 Series FHD 1080p monitor , typically listed for $229.99, is on sale for $30 off or $199.99. Samsung says the monitor not only serves as a great PC tool with Microsoft Office 365 installed, but it can also serve as a streaming TV with the ability to stream from apps including Netflix and HBO Max. For an expanded view, there's the Samsung CR50 Frameless curved gaming monitor for the exact same $30 discount and price of $199.99. The developer says the 27-inch screen offers deeper black levels, great brightness and a strong color output, while also having Flicker Free tech and an Eye Saver mode to reduce blue light emissions and protect your eyes.

Save up to 15% on select Samsung computer monitors

Other noteworthy Amazon deals we found

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

