Man arrested for murdering Fort Myers woman with hammer

EDITORIAL NOTE: An earlier version of this story included details from LCSO’s arrest warrant for James Lally’s arrest warrant, which included several discrepancies in important dates in this case, including the date Lally killed Suzanne LaPierre, and how long it took for LCSO to search for LaPierre’s body.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lee County man has been charged with second-degree murder after beating a Fort Myers woman to death with a hammer in the Century 21 mobile home community.

James Lally, 51, was arrested in Jacksonville following the killing and was booked into the Lee County Jail just after midnight on Wednesday.

LaPierre’s mother, who lives one block away and in the same community, first reported her daughter missing Sunday night. The two spoke at least four times a day, and LaPierre’s mother knew something was wrong when she hadn’t heard from her in 48 hours. LaPierre’s mother last had contact with her daughter Friday afternoon, the 18th, for a doctor’s appointment.

LaPierre’s mother went to her daughter’s home on Apollo Drive Monday morning, February 21st, and found pools of blood throughout the home. She immediately called 911.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a bloody scene, including a blood-soaked towel and a blood-stained rake. It was clear someone tried cleaning up, according to detectives.

There were also blood streaks running from the home to the side of the home, where Lally dragged LaPierre’s body into her red Chevrolet HHR.

A neighbor in the Century 21 community, a retired member of law enforcement, witnessed LaPierre’s car move from the driveway to the side of the house early Saturday morning, February 198th, around 3:00am. The car’s lights were off at this time.

Approximately 30 minutes later, that same neighbor witnessed the car leave the home. It arrived again an hour later.

Lally admitted to dumping LaPierre’s body off Dusty Road, in South Lee County. Lally covered LaPierre’s body with palm fronds, and said he chose this spot because he used to work in the area and knew it was secluded.

Later on Saturday, February 19th, Lally stopped in Sarasota to pawn LaPierre’s family heirlooms for gas money, so he could make it to Jacksonville. He pawned two pieces of gold jewelry at Gold Coast Pawn, at 6210 Clark Road in Sarasota.

On Monday February 21st, Lally was arrested in Jacksonville on a warrant stemming from a previous traffic arrest in Duval County. He was located at his aunt’s home, with LaPierre’s HHR parked near the home.

Once he was in custody in Duval County, Lee County detectives traveled to interview Lally, where he gave his confession and told authorities where to find LaPierre’s body.

Lee County detectives questioned Lally Monday night, which is when he revealed where he dumped LaPierre’s body. Roughly two hours later, LCSO launched a search of that very area, finding LaPierre’s body face-down, covered in palm fronds.

Lally told detectives, “I lost my temper, she didn’t deserve it.”

He admitted he bludgeoned LaPierre with a hammer when she asked him to move out of her home. Lally overheard LaPierre on the phone whispering about wanting to send Lally to a shelter. In Lally’s words, that’s what “set him off.”

Lally has a lengthy criminal history, including previous arrests for kidnapping, domestic battery by strangulation, narcotics, burglary, false imprisonment, and aggravated assault.

UPDATE – February 23, 10am:

James Lally has been charged with murder in a Lee County courtroom.

According to prosecutors, Lally admitted to murdering a woman with a hammer, because she was leaving him.

Lally also admitted to dragging and burying her body.

Lally is linked to the disappearance of his girlfriend Suzanne LaPierre, though her name was never mentioned inside the courtroom this morning.

Her home in the Century 21 mobile home community was surrounded by crime scene tape Monday morning. They were last seen together last Friday.

Lally is being held without bond, and is considered a flight risk.

According to the state, Lally sold the victim’s family heirlooms to Sarasota pawn shops.

UPDATE – February 23, 7am:

James Lally was booked into the Lee County Jail just after midnight where he now faces a homicide charge, according to officials at the Lee County Jail.

Officials have not yet confirmed further details on whether the charge is connected to the disappearance of Suzanne LaPierre of Fort Myers who was last seen nearly a week ago.

Lally is expected to make his first appearance in court at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

UPDATE – February 22, 1:15pm:

James Lally has been arrested in Duval County by the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office, according to court records. Lally was booked this morning at 1:07am.

Lally was previously last seen on Friday February 18th with Suzanne LaPierre, who has been missing since. The duo was last seen at a home on Apollo Drive in the Century 21 mobile home community in Lee County.

LCSO crime scene units and yellow crime scene tape surrounded that very home Monday morning.

Based on records from Duval County, law enforcement arrested Lally on a warrant, for failing to appear in court on charges stemming from a prior traffic arrest. Lally is also being held for Lee County.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed any information in this case since Monday, when they announced Lally had been “located,” providing no other information.

UPDATE – February 21, 4:50pm:

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, James Lally and his vehicle have been located. Authorities are still looking for Suzanne LaPierre. The two were last seen at a home on Apollo Drive last Friday, February 18th.

LCSO has not said where Lally or the vehicle were found.

UPDATE – February 21, 12:09pm:

An investigation on the whereabouts of two individuals has been connected to a Century 21 mobile home crime scene from Monday morning.

Lee County deputies are searching for a man and a woman who were last seen at the residence on Friday, Feb. 18. The two have been identified as James Lally, 51, and Suzanne LaPierre, 54.

Investigators said LaPierre and Lally are possibly driving a red Chevrolet HHR.

ORIGINAL STORY: FORT MYERS, Fla. — Investigators have a home surrounded by crime scene tape in the Century 21 Mobile Home Community in Fort Myers.

Several Lee County deputies and a crime scene unit are on scene. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has not confirmed what they are investigating, they have only said the scene is “active.”

No further information was immediately available.

The Century 21 Mobile Home Community recently made headlines after it was hit by an EF-2 tornado in January. Many of the community’s residents are still working to recover from the damage.

This is a developing story.