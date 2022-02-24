Who’s the best homebrewer in Pa.? New statewide competition will crown the beer-making champion

Hey Lehigh Valley beer makers (and beer drinkers), how does a battle of the brewers sound? Be careful not to spill your drinks.

On Thursday, Breweries in PA announced plans to host a competition to recognize and crown the best homebrewer in the state. The “Breweries In PA Homebrew Invitational” may well be the largest statewide competition ever.

The big-and-tasty event will be bubbling up at multiple breweries across the state this summer.

How it will work

Five homebrew events will be held across Pennsylvania. Homebrewers may sign up for any regional event. The top three winners from each event will then advance to t

he next round.

The top 15 will then move on in a sixth and final competition to determine the best homebrewer in the state.

Sign up at Breweries In Pa to enter: breweriesinpa.com/homebrewer-sign-up/

When is it?

Here are the dates and locations of the regional events:

June 11: Free Will Brewing (Perkasie)

Free Will Brewing (Perkasie) June 25: Wallenpaupack Brewing (Hawley)

Wallenpaupack Brewing (Hawley) July 9: Englewood Brewing (Hummelstown)

Englewood Brewing (Hummelstown) July 16: Hop Farm Brewing (Pittsburgh)

Hop Farm Brewing (Pittsburgh) Aug. 13: Lavery Brewing (Erie)

Winners win big

But that’s not all. According to Breweries in PA, the winner from each region will have a chance to have their winning recipe brewed commercially and poured on draft at the host brewing location.

The top three winners from each region will advance to compete at Rusty Rail Brewing (Mifflinburg) on Oct. 16, to crown the best homebrewer in Pennsylvania.

Homebrewers must bring one beer for official judging (by BJCP certified judges). Each of the six events will be held “beerfest style,” where guests can purchase tickets to enjoy each homebrew.

Tickets and info

Tickets for each event are $35 and go on sale on April 11.

For more info, visit BreweriesInPa.com

Morning Call Sports & Entertainment Editor Craig Larimer can be reached at 610-778-7993 or at clarimer@mcall.com

Follow Craig on Twitter @cklarimer and Instagram @larimerc

Read more stories by Craig Larimer