6 Ways to Get the Cash Flowing with Digital Signage

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCapturing and keeping people’s attention is becoming harder at a time when there is so much content available everywhere we look. To compete with online ads and other types of content, businesses have to become more creative. Outdoor signage has already proven to be a great way to capture people’s attention...

Forbes

12 Free And Low-Budget Strategies To Increase Business Cash Flow

Some people say you need to spend money to make money, and while spending money on big marketing campaigns can certainly help businesses, it isn't the only way. There are plenty of alternative ways to grow your business without breaking the bank. With some smart planning and creative strategizing, you...
RETAIL
Maryland Reporter

7 Industries Leveraging Digital Signage In 2022

When it comes to digital signage, there isn’t an industry on earth that can’t be served well by recent technological advances. Whether it’s used for in-house functions or for customer-facing communications, digital signage offers a cost-effective way to increase efficiency. Although each of the following seven industries use the technology in different ways, you can see how it greatly adds to efficient operations.
RETAIL
NewsTimes

4 Ways Real-Estate Pros Get Leads from Digital Marketing

In today’s digital age, we rely on the “Internet of everything” for nearly every aspect of our lives, from checking the local weather to buying real estate property, a dynamic additionally boosted by distancing and health guidelines as a result of the pandemic. According to a report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), a staggering 97% of homebuyers used the Internet for home searches in 2020. As a result, and in response, firms encouraged buyers to send in e-signatures, sign electronic contracts and forms, schedule virtual meetings and complete other related tasks online. These real estate trends are likely here to stay, and agents must adapt, which means developing a solid digital marketing strategy that boosts visibility and gets listings in front of the right buyers at the right time.
REAL ESTATE
KTEN.com

How to Calculate Cash Flow in Real Estate

Investing in cash flow real estate, also known as rental property, can be an effective way to generate a largely passive stream of income. You buy a property, install a tenant or two and collect monthly rent payments. It sounds simple enough, but there’s a little more involved in making sure that a rental property is a worthwhile investment. Knowing how to calculate cash flow in real estate matters for maximizing profits as a property owner. A financial advisor can help you incorporate real estate into your portfolio.
REAL ESTATE
#Digital Signage#Web Design#Smartphone#Digital Marketing#Usb
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
pymnts

RangeMe Adds Direct Purchasing Option to Wholesale Marketplace

Product discovery and sourcing platform RangeMe on Thursday (Feb. 17) added a direct purchasing option to its platform that allows buyers to get the products they need from suppliers, creating what the company calls “the world’s largest wholesale marketplace for retailers.”. RangeMe allows suppliers to create a B2B...
RETAIL
Seekingalpha.com

Quanergy Systems jumps after Digital Mortar partners for retail flow management

Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) is up 19% in early Wednesday trading as the company stated Digital Mortar has selected its LiDAR portfolio to provide flow management solutions for retail applications. "Quanergy 3D LiDAR has rapidly become a key technology in retail people measurement and public-spaces for crowd-management. We expect Quanergy LiDAR...
RETAIL
pymnts

Digital Tools Unlock New Markets for Credit Unions

Credit unions (CUs) historically have been known for their service — the tellers who know you by name and the call-center staffers who will take the time to make sure your questions are answered. As they extend their services to other channels, it can be a challenge for credit...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Economy
pymnts.com

60% of Merchants Enable Digital Profiles for Consumers

The number of merchants offering three cross-channel-capable features increased between 2020 and 2021, according to The 2022 Global Digital Shopping Index, a PYMNTS and Cybersource collaboration based on a survey of 13,114 consumers and 3,100 merchants across six countries. Get the report: The 2022 Global Digital Shopping Index. Among merchants...
INTERNET
Seeking Alpha

DigitalOcean: Pure-Play Cloud Provider With 30% Cash, 30+% Growth, Positive Free Cash Flow

DigitalOcean is a cloud computing operator, similar to AWS or Azure. You’d think that DigitalOcean (DOCN) would be trading at nosebleed multiples considering its positioning in the cloud computing sector, but the recent volatility in the tech sector has sent the stock crashing 60% from all time highs. The company has seen accelerating revenue growth and has sustained solid positive adjusted EBITDA margins as well. After a recent convertible note offering, the company has around 30% of its market cap held in cash. I expect the company to sustain solid growth over the long term which coupled with high profit margins should help the stock earn a premium multiple and reward shareholders with strong returns.
MARKETS
Gadget Flow

Nixon Staple eco-friendly watch is constructed with #tide recycled ocean plastic materials

Consider a sustainable, minimalist accessory with the Nixon Staple eco-friendly watch. Its case uses #tide recycled ocean plastic to minimize material waste and upcycle ocean-bound plastic waste. Moreover, this eco-friendly watch features a customizable LCD display, so you can view any 2 functions, simultaneously. This includes time, the day or date, an auto calendar up to 2099, a timer, an alarm, and more. It also has a razor-thin profile for minimal irritation during wear. All the while, the plush rubber-blend band enhances comfort and practicality for everyday wear. Finally, the Nixon Staple is available in 11 colors, including red, white, pink, and more. Overall, it offers a 100-meter water rating, enabling you to wear it in the shower and during water sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
freightwaves.com

Honeywell: Aerospace company or retail powerhouse?

When you think of Honeywell, chances are you’re conjuring up images of aerospace and defense technology, of products like jet engines, satellite communications systems and maybe even quantum computers. But over the years, the massive multinational conglomerate has quietly ventured into a decidedly different setting: retail. In 2016, Honeywell...
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Design Your Own Website Without Having To Know How To Code

Whether you have an e-commerce business that you’re looking to enhance or if you’re a brick-and-mortar business owner who would like to reach a broader audience, you more than likely need a website. While more access is available today to create a website, one usually has to have some knowledge of how to code to do so. Coding is popular, but learning how to do it can be a time-consuming venture.
SMALL BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

GoDaddy: A Cash Flow Machine That Is Likely Near Fair Value

GoDaddy reported its latest quarterly result which beat expectations. GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) is the leader in domain registrations and web hosting with over 82 million sites under management across more than 21 million customers. This is a segment that has gained momentum in recent years with more small businesses expanding their online presence driving demand for e-commerce tools that can integrate across various platforms. The company just reported its latest quarterly result highlighted by strong growth and firming financials. The story here has been an ongoing shift into more high-margin business applications that enhance the core domains offerings. There's a lot to like about GoDaddy which is generating significant cash flows with overall solid fundamentals as it consolidates its market position.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Verizon: Hefty Cash Flows, Massive Dividends, Long-Term Pick

The 5G network deployed in the mid-band spectrum should offer an excellent 5G experience, which might propel consumers to change carriers. Verizon (NYSE:VZ) might still be early in the journey of deploying the mid-band spectrum for 5G. But in the long run, its high-band spectrum holdings could put it ahead of its competitors. All in all, with an attractive dividend yield and a reasonable multiple, Verizon's share might be worth considering for investors, especially for those who have a medium to a long-term investment horizon.
NFL
Seeking Alpha

DoorDash: Positive Cash Flow, 13% Net Cash, Long Growth Runway, Moving To Buy

DoorDash now trades lower than its late 2020 IPO price. DoorDash (DASH) was once a pandemic darling as it saw its business boom and fully validated amidst stay-at-home behavior. Now, as society is ready to move beyond the pandemic, DASH has come out with positive cash flow generation, massive scale, and ambitions to move beyond food delivery. DASH is currently not generating strong profit margins, but I expect margins to improve substantially when the company inevitably decides to pull back from aggressive sales and marketing expenses. The stock trades with substantial upside over the next decade, including as much as 650% upside based on my assumptions for margin expansion. I rate shares a buy for long-term investors and look forward to the growth of DASH both as a watching investor and app user.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

HP Inc.: A Free Cash Flow Machine

HP has shown strong revenue growth in its personal systems business and its printing segment should show strength coming out of the pandemic. HP Inc. (HPQ) is trading at a steep discount to my projected share price of $40.13. This represents ~15% upside potential from current levels. My optimistic outlook on HP shares stems from the strong growth we have seen in the company's personal systems segment and the potential for its printing business to continue its rebound post-pandemic. Management plans to repurchase $4B of stock in 2022, 10.80% of the company's current market cap, providing valuation support. Shares are currently cheap, trading at 8.68x forward earnings and 6.4x TTM earnings. I anticipate its multiple to expand as investors appreciate the ~$4B of free cash flow in 2021 and outlook of $4.5B in free cash flow for 2022. The company yields 2.84%, offering tech investors cash flow amid our current uncertain macro backdrop. Overall, I believe investors should consider HP as a growing, profitable, cash flow generative tech stock that has ~15% of room to run.
MARKETS
pymnts

Cart.com CEO: Sellers Need to Build Brands, Not Just Sell Products

When talk turns to omnichannel versus multichannel, there can be an urge to change the channel. Brands looking to scale need to find a way out of the labyrinth of disconnected sales channels, and for inspiration, companies can look to the giants of retail and eCommerce. Highly interconnected and interoperable...
RETAIL

