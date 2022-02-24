6 Ways to Get the Cash Flowing with Digital Signage

In today’s digital age, we rely on the “Internet of everything” for nearly every aspect of our lives, from checking the local weather to buying real estate property, a dynamic additionally boosted by distancing and health guidelines as a result of the pandemic. According to a report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR), a staggering 97% of homebuyers used the Internet for home searches in 2020. As a result, and in response, firms encouraged buyers to send in e-signatures, sign electronic contracts and forms, schedule virtual meetings and complete other related tasks online. These real estate trends are likely here to stay, and agents must adapt, which means developing a solid digital marketing strategy that boosts visibility and gets listings in front of the right buyers at the right time.

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO