Celebrations

There’s a festival on the grounds of a 19th century Dutch fort this summer

By Martin Guttridge-Hewitt
djmag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA festival on the grounds of a 19th Century Dutch fort, Orbit, has been announced for this summer. The event will take place at Fort Vechten, near Utrecht, on Saturday 30th July. Run by the team...

djmag.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#19th Century#Canals#Dj Stingray#Parade#Dutch#Unesco#Dj#Jasss#Ploy#Stranded Fm#The New Dutch Waterline
