Elite Georgia OL sets Clemson visit

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
 1 day ago

The Clemson Insider has learned that a Georgia-based offensive lineman in the class of 2024 has set a visit to Clemson.

Centennial High School (Roswell, Ga.) four-star Danel Calhoun confirmed to TCI that he will be on campus on March 12. Calhoun — a 6-6, 330-pound sophomore — ranks as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2024 class, per 247Sports.

He joins a list of visitors on March 12, which  includes Woodland (Dorchester, S.C.) 2024 four-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle, Milton (Alpharetta, Ga.) 2024 four-star wide receiver Debron Gatling, New Bern (N.C.) High School 2023 four-star defensive lineman KJ Sampson and Francis High School (Alpharetta, Ga.) 2023 defensive back Branden Strozier.

As TCI previously reported , Thomas Austin stopped by Centennial during the live period in January. Nearly two months later, Calhoun will be visiting with Clemson’s offensive line coach as he makes his way to campus next month.

