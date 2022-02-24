ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Eric Bieniemy to return as Chiefs’ offensive coordinator

 1 day ago

The Kansas City Chiefs anticipate Eric Bieniemy will return for a fifth season as their offensive coordinator in 2022, FanSided reported Thursday.

Bieniemy coached last season on a one-year contract and the two sides have not yet signed a new deal “but belief is it will get done,” per the report.

Frequently interviewed for head-coaching jobs around the NFL, Bieniemy, 52, was passed over once more in the 2022 hiring cycle.

The New Orleans Saints interviewed him but chose instead to promote their defensive coordinator, Dennis Allen, to replace Sean Payton.

Bieniemy has served as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator since 2018 after five years as their running backs coach. In his four seasons as OC — coinciding with Patrick Mahomes’ four seasons as the starting quarterback — the team has never finished outside the top six in the NFL in either total offense or scoring offense.

–Field Level Media

